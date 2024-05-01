Advance Directive Fair: Educating and Assistance with Completing Health Care Directives
Advance Directive Fair: Educating and Assistance with Completing Health Care Directives
When:
Mon. May 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
PACT Lobby
5656 South Cedar Street
Lansing, MI
Cost:
Free
This Advance Directive Fair will be centered on creating healthcare goals that will inform your family and providers of YOUR preferences for care. Veterans will learn how to complete a VA Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and Advance Directive.
For questions, please contact your PACT Social Worker