Advance Directive Fair: Educating and Assistance with Completing Health Care Directives

When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: PACT Lobby 5000 Hakes Drive Muskegon, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Muskegon VA Clinic Cost: Free





This Advance Directive Fair will be centered on creating healthcare goals that will inform your family and providers of YOUR preferences for care. Veterans will learn how to complete a VA Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and Advance Directive.

For questions, please contact your PACT Social Worker