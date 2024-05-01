VA Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
When:
Thu. May 9, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 5, Canteen/Dining Hall
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Some participants include: Mental Health & Suicide Prevention, PACT Social Work, Home Based Primary Care, Recreation Therapy, Home and Community Based Services, and local Area Agency on Aging. Door prize at each location! (*must be present to accept*)
For questions or more information, please contact CSP Main Office at (269) 223-6517