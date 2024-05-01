Q&A with VA Q&A with VA Thursday, May 16, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Ionia County Commission on Aging 115 Hudson Street Ionia, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Ionia County Commission on Aging Cost: Free





Q&A with VA

Thursday, May 16, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Find out what healthcare and benefits are available to Veterans and their caregivers. Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about AV Eligibility and Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet.

For On-site Enrollment:

Bring your DD214 and previous year’s tax statement.

Please call (269) 966-5600, ext. 36212 with any questions