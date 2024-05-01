Q&A with VA
Q&A with VA Thursday, May 16, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
When:
Thu. May 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Ionia County Commission on Aging
115 Hudson Street
Ionia, MI
Cost:
Free
Find out what healthcare and benefits are available to Veterans and their caregivers. Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about AV Eligibility and Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet.
For On-site Enrollment:
Bring your DD214 and previous year’s tax statement.
Please call (269) 966-5600, ext. 36212 with any questions