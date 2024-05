Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House at New Muskegon VA Clinic New Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: 2734 E. Apple Ave Muskegon, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House for the new VA Clinic in Muskegon will take place Friday, June 21st, starting at 1:00 p.m. The new clinic will begin seeing Veterans starting Monday, June 24th. For onsite enrollment, bring your DD214 and previous year's tax statement.