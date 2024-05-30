Women's Health Hiking Event

Female Veterans, please join us for an enjoyable hike on the beautiful North Country Trail, across from Fort Custer Recreation Center.

When: Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Battle Creek VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Female Veterans, please join us for an enjoyable hike on the beautiful North Country Trail, across from Fort Custer Recreation Center. We'll meet in the parking lot across from the golf house and ride to the location together. FMI and to RSVP, please contact Jennifer at (269) 966-5600, ext. 32370.