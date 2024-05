When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Battle Creek VA Medical Center Cost: Free





12th Annual Alive and Running VA 5K Run/Walk, for Suicide Awareness on Saturday, September 14th, starting at 9:00 a.m., at Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Early bird registration through July 1st for $15. Price after that will be $20, and price on day of the race will be $30. For more information and for registration, go to: www.aliveandrunningva.com