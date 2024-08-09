Mental Health Recovery Picnic

When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Pavilion 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





Battle Creek VA Medical Center will host a Mental Health Recovery Picnic on Wednesday, August 28th at the Pavilion from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Keynotes will be delivered by Mental Health Recovery staff. Lunch will include hot dogs, chips, cookies, and more! For more information, please call Russell Bell at (269) 966-5600, ext. 31634.

