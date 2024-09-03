12th Annual Alive and Running VA 5K Run/Walk For Suicide Awareness

VA 5K Run/Walk

When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Main Parking Lot 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free Registration: Required





For more information and for registration, go to: www.aliveandrunningva.com

12th Annual Alive and Running VA 5K Run/Walk will start at the Main Parking Lot, and this will be an officially timed race with top finishers being recognized. For more information and registration, go to: www.aliveandrunningva.com

Other VA events