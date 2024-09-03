Skip to Content

12th Annual Alive and Running VA 5K Run/Walk For Suicide Awareness

12th Annual Alive and Running VA 5K Run/Walk will start at the Main Parking Lot. For information and registration, go to: www.aliveandrunningva.com

When:

Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Main Parking Lot

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

For more information and for registration, go to: www.aliveandrunningva.com

