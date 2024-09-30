Lansing VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule

When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 5656 South Cedar Street Lansing, MI Cost: Free





Lansing VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule



Saturday Walk In Clinic dates and times:

- October 5th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

- October 12th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Weekday Walk In Clinic, Monday through Friday:

- October 2nd, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- October 7th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- October 9th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- October 14th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- October 16th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- October 21st, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



*Standard Dose Flu Vaccine Only

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose-fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.

Other VA events