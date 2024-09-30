Muskegon VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule
When:
Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
2734 East Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
Saturday Walk In Clinic dates and times:
- October 5th, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- October 12th, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- October 19th, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Weekday Walk In Clinic:
- October 9th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 16th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
*Standard Dose Flu Vaccine Only
If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose-fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.