Wyoming VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule

When: Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 5838 Metro Way Southwest Wyoming, MI Cost: Free





Saturday Walk In Clinic dates and times:

- October 5th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

- October 19th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Weekday Walk In Clinic, Monday through Friday:

- October 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

- October 8th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

- October 10th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

- October 15th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

- October 17th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

- October 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



*Standard Dose Flu Vaccine Only

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose-fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.

