Wyoming VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule
Wyoming VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule
When:
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
5838 Metro Way Southwest
Wyoming, MI
Cost:
Free
Wyoming VA Clinic; Walk In Flu Vaccine Schedule
Saturday Walk In Clinic dates and times:
- October 5th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- October 19th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Weekday Walk In Clinic, Monday through Friday:
- October 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 8th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 10th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 15th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 17th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- October 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
*Standard Dose Flu Vaccine Only
If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose-fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.