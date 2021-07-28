 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Battle Creek health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Ali_Fout

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 31990

Email: Ali.Fout@va.gov

Kymberley_Andrews

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 31980

Dawn_Thurkettle

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 30434

Timothy_Rankin

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 30447

Last updated: