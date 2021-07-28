Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Battle Creek health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 31990
Email: Ali.Fout@va.gov
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 31980
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 30434
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone: 269-966-5600, ext. 30447