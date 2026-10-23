Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Battle Creek health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Ali Fout
Patient Advocate
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone:
Renea Nichols
Patient Advocate
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone:
Timothy Rankin
Patient Advocate Assistant
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone:
Shannon Mcmanus-Bowers
MyHealtheVet Coordinator
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone:
Kimberly Ziel
Chief Veteran Experience Officer
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone: