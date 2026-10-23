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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Battle Creek health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

 

Ali Fout in front of an American Flag and a grey background

Ali Fout

Patient Advocate

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone:

Renea Nichols in front of a flag and a grey background

Renea Nichols

Patient Advocate

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone:

Timothy Rankin in front of a grey background

Timothy Rankin

Patient Advocate Assistant

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone:

Shannon Mcmanus-Bowers

MyHealtheVet Coordinator

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone:

Kim Ziel in front of a flag and a grey background

Kimberly Ziel

Chief Veteran Experience Officer

VA Battle Creek health care

Phone:

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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