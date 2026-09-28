Women's Veterans Care
VA Battle Creek health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women's Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Heather Morgan
Women's Veterans Program Manager
VA Battle Creek health care
Phone:
Email: heather.morgan@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Battle Creek health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services