Campus map

Directions

From the west

Take Interstate 94 east towards Detroit. Take exit 85 toward Galesburg/Augusta. Turn left onto South 35th Street. Turn right onto West Battle Creek Street. Stay right onto East Battle Creek Street/State Route 96 east. Turn left onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.

From the east

Take I-94 west towards Chicago. Take exit 95 for Helmer Road toward Springfield. Turn right onto Helmer Road south. Turn left onto West Dickman Road. Turn right onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.

From the north

Take I-69 south towards Fort Wayne/Detroit. Take exit 38 to merge onto I-94 west toward Chicago. Take exit 95 for Helmer Road toward Springfield. Turn right onto Helmer Road south. Turn left onto West Dickman Road. Turn right onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.

Or

Take U.S. Route 131 south. Continue onto I-94 Business Loop west/U.S. Route 131 south. Take exit 34 for Interstate I-94 east. Take exit 85 toward Galesburg/Augusta. Turn left onto South 35th Street. Stay right onto East Battle Creek Street/State Route 96 east. Turn left onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.

From the south

Take I-69 north to I-94 west. Take exit 95 for Helmer Road toward Springfield. Turn right onto Helmer Road south. Turn left onto West Dickman Road. Turn right onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.

Or

Take U.S. Route 131 north to I-94 east. Take exit 85 toward Galesburg/Augusta. Turn left onto South 35th Street. Turn right onto West Battle Creek Street. Stay right onto East Battle Creek Street/State Route 96 east. Turn left onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI 49037-7314

Intersection: Armstrong Road and Matt Urban Drive

Coordinates: 42°20'50.04"N 85°17'52.56"W