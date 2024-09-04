Emergency Management
Battle Creek VA Medical Center’s Public Safety Service & Emergency Management (EM) Section is responsible for providing expertise through the implementation of EM programs, functions and supports activities designed to mitigate, prevent, protect, respond, and recover from all types of internal and external hazards and threats to Veterans, staff, and visitors.
More information can be found regarding Michigan specific emergency preparedness here.
Family Preparedness Guide (PDF)
