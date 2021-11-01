Groups and Classes

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Open Gym

Veterans have access to the gymnasium to play basketball, lift weights or exercise on the cardio equipment.

Location: Gym Bldg. 134



9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Veteran Check In

This group is offered to provide Veterans an opportunity to call in an discuss any concerns or issues that they are having. COVID 19 has created an extremely stressful time for Veterans in the community. The social isolation imposed on individuals can create stress. This will opportunity to share with each other.

Facilitator: Michael Morehouse

To Register: Please contact Michael Morehouse 269-966-5600 ext. 31815.

Format: Video Connect

Group Capacity: 10



10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.



FOCUS ON RECOVERY

This is a topic based group that looks at various components of recovery. Veterans who attend the group are expected to participate in discussions about the varying aspects of recovery. (i.e. honesty, triggers, boundaries, relapse, etc.).



Facilitator: Russell Bell, LMSW



Telephone: 269-966-5600 ext. 31634



Group Capacity: 10



10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Surviving and thriving through the day

This group will meet weekly to discuss the day to day struggles we face as we go about our daily routines. Through the use of information on stress management, supportive discussion and activities the group will explore how our ability to tackle the difficulties we face is impacted by our perspective.

Facilitator: Darryl Weekley

Contact: 269-966-5600, ext. 39205

Zoom group

Group capacity: 10 - Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center



11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Housing Search Group

This group provides HUD-VASH participants who are currently searching for housing the opportunity to provide housing updates, discuss resources, barriers as well as have any questions answered in regards to securing housing through the HUD-VASH program.

Facilitator: Mike Witt

To Register: Please contact Mike Whitt at 269-873-2226.

Format: Zoom

Group Capacity: 10 (Open to Lansing HUD VASH Veterans)

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Weekend Check-In: Peer Support Group

Peer support groups are for people who are in mental health recovery. In this group you will assist each other while engaging in the recovery process as well as discuss many other benefits available to Veterans. Groups are facilitated by Certified Peer Support Specialist(s) that help to promote self-determination and assisting others in regaining control over their own lives while embracing the recovery model.

Facilitator: Reggie Howard

Contact: 269-966-5600, ext. 39209

Format: Zoom group

Group capacity: 25- Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center



1:00 p.m.

Woven (National Pilot Group)

To provide a unique social network of women Veterans to foster connections and build relationships in local communities and across the nation.

Facilitator: Mary Blythe

Contact: 269-966-5600, ext. 39370

Format: Virtual

Group capacity: Open to all female Veterans



1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Chair Relaxation

Therapeutic Goals:



Relax, strengthen and energize both mind and body without leaving your seat! During sessions, we will go through simple routines including chair poses, stretches and relaxation techniques in a supportive environment. This is a great way to not only maintain and build strength and flexibility but also help calm your mind. This group can be enjoyed without having any experience.

Limit: 10

To register: Please contact Alexandra Norton, CTRS at 269-275-7882 or alexadra.norton@va.gov

Format: VVC/VANTS



Group Capacity: 10



1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Integrated Sprituality & Recovery

Therapeutic Goals:



Integrated Spirituality & Recovery (IS&R) is the ‘Spiritual’ version of the 12 Step Program. At each step, it helps the Veteran see how by embracing their higher power for long-term sobriety and abstinence from drugs, allows for a new narrative to be written in their life.



Facilitator: Chaplain Hooey

To Register: Please contact 269-966-5600 ext. 36598

Format: Zoom

Target Audience: Spirituality

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Healthy Living and Ask The Nurse



This group is dedicated to educate Veterans on the importance of healthy living as associated with diet, sleep, and other self-care topics. There will also be a portion of this group designated for a Q&A regarding medical conditions and medication education. These topics will be set prior in order to avoid any possible disclosure to PHI.

Facilitator: Alicia Prentler

To Register: Please contact Alicia Prentler 269-873-2189

Format: Zoom video & audio (phone)

Target Audience: HUD-VASH & Residential Veterans

Capacity: 10



1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Diabetes Education Class

This group is focused on education of Diabetes. Meets First Three Mondays of the Month. Except Holidays.

Facilitator: Andrea Garver

Contact: 269-223-5794

Format: VVC

Group capacity: Open to all Veterans and Family Members



2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

HUD/VASH Housing Search

This group will be led by a Case Manager in the HUD/VASH program. This group is designed to be a place for Veterans to come together and discuss the barriers they have or are experiencing securing housing as well as share current resources to identify possible housing options. Topics could range from finding affordable housing, contacting landlords, orientation material review, resource review, etc. If you are a HUD/VASH Veteran feel free to join us using the VANTS line listed below.

Facilitator: Tyler Langoni (ext. 31726)

To Register: Please contact Tyler Langoni at 269-873-2243

Format: Zoom video & audio (phone)

Target Audience: Veterans in HUD/VASH searching or needing assistance with finding/securing housing.

Capacity: N/A





2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Organize Your Life

Life can be so hectic these days, so hectic that everything feels messy and it’s like everything’s happening all at once. It’s time to admit that we need help in organizing our lives. Never miss another appointment because you are so over loaded. Organize your life at home, work and everything in between. Join this group and learn how to be organized.

Facilitator: Emily MacDonald

To Register: Please contact Emily MacDonald at 269-615-5726

Format: Zoom

Target Audience: All HCHV Veterans

Capacity: Unlimited

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Learning to Help Others

The purpose of this group is to educate Veterans on how they can learn peer support skills to implement support groups or how to interact with a Veteran who is struggling with recovery. The group is interactive where Veterans are expected to share and examine their own experiences with recovery to better understand how to help others.



Facilitator: Russell Bell. LMSW



Tel. 269-966-5600 ext. 31634



Group Capacity: 10