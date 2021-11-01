Groups and Classes
There are a variety of in-person and virtual options for Veterans to live Whole Health and stay connected in their recovery. Veterans interested in attending these phone or online group can contact the facilitator of the group for more information or to register. They will either need to provide their email and phone number so they can be included on the Video Connect Group or they will be provided a call in number with a code in order to connect to the group by phone.
1:00pm – 2:00 pm.
Benefits Briefing 101
Teach about Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), which includes; Compensation and Pension (also called disability benefits), post 9/11 GI Bill and other educational benefits, VA Home Loan, and the process of all benefits.
Facilitator: Brent Haddow
To Register: Please contact Brent Haddow at 313-686-8691
Format: Cisco Webex
Group capacity: Open to All Veteran
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Open Gym
Veterans have access to the gymnasium to play basketball, lift weights or exercise on the cardio equipment.
Location: Gym Bldg. 134
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Veteran Check In
This group is offered to provide Veterans an opportunity to call in an discuss any concerns or issues that they are having. COVID 19 has created an extremely stressful time for Veterans in the community. The social isolation imposed on individuals can create stress. This will opportunity to share with each other.
Facilitator: Michael Morehouse
To Register: Please contact Michael Morehouse 269-966-5600 ext. 31815.
Format: Video Connect
Group Capacity: 10
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
FOCUS ON RECOVERY
This is a topic based group that looks at various components of recovery. Veterans who attend the group are expected to participate in discussions about the varying aspects of recovery. (i.e. honesty, triggers, boundaries, relapse, etc.).
Facilitator: Russell Bell, LMSW
Telephone: 269-966-5600 ext. 31634
Group Capacity: 10
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Surviving and thriving through the day
This group will meet weekly to discuss the day to day struggles we face as we go about our daily routines. Through the use of information on stress management, supportive discussion and activities the group will explore how our ability to tackle the difficulties we face is impacted by our perspective.
Facilitator: Darryl Weekley
Contact: 269-966-5600, ext. 39205
Zoom group
Group capacity: 10 - Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Housing Search Group
This group provides HUD-VASH participants who are currently searching for housing the opportunity to provide housing updates, discuss resources, barriers as well as have any questions answered in regards to securing housing through the HUD-VASH program.
Facilitator: Mike Witt
To Register: Please contact Mike Whitt at 269-873-2226.
Format: Zoom
Group Capacity: 10 (Open to Lansing HUD VASH Veterans)
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The Weekend Check-In: Peer Support Group
Peer support groups are for people who are in mental health recovery. In this group you will assist each other while engaging in the recovery process as well as discuss many other benefits available to Veterans. Groups are facilitated by Certified Peer Support Specialist(s) that help to promote self-determination and assisting others in regaining control over their own lives while embracing the recovery model.
Facilitator: Reggie Howard
Contact: 269-966-5600, ext. 39209
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 25- Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center
1:00 p.m.
Woven (National Pilot Group)
To provide a unique social network of women Veterans to foster connections and build relationships in local communities and across the nation.
Facilitator: Mary Blythe
Contact: 269-966-5600, ext. 39370
Format: Virtual
Group capacity: Open to all female Veterans
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Chair Relaxation
Therapeutic Goals:
Relax, strengthen and energize both mind and body without leaving your seat! During sessions, we will go through simple routines including chair poses, stretches and relaxation techniques in a supportive environment. This is a great way to not only maintain and build strength and flexibility but also help calm your mind. This group can be enjoyed without having any experience.
Limit: 10
To register: Please contact Alexandra Norton, CTRS at 269-275-7882 or alexadra.norton@va.gov
Format: VVC/VANTS
Group Capacity: 10
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Integrated Sprituality & Recovery
Therapeutic Goals:
Integrated Spirituality & Recovery (IS&R) is the ‘Spiritual’ version of the 12 Step Program. At each step, it helps the Veteran see how by embracing their higher power for long-term sobriety and abstinence from drugs, allows for a new narrative to be written in their life.
Facilitator: Chaplain Hooey
To Register: Please contact 269-966-5600 ext. 36598
Format: Zoom
Target Audience: Spirituality
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Healthy Living and Ask The Nurse
This group is dedicated to educate Veterans on the importance of healthy living as associated with diet, sleep, and other self-care topics. There will also be a portion of this group designated for a Q&A regarding medical conditions and medication education. These topics will be set prior in order to avoid any possible disclosure to PHI.
Facilitator: Alicia Prentler
To Register: Please contact Alicia Prentler 269-873-2189
Format: Zoom video & audio (phone)
Target Audience: HUD-VASH & Residential Veterans
Capacity: 10
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Diabetes Education Class
This group is focused on education of Diabetes. Meets First Three Mondays of the Month. Except Holidays.
Facilitator: Andrea Garver
Contact: 269-223-5794
Format: VVC
Group capacity: Open to all Veterans and Family Members
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
HUD/VASH Housing Search
This group will be led by a Case Manager in the HUD/VASH program. This group is designed to be a place for Veterans to come together and discuss the barriers they have or are experiencing securing housing as well as share current resources to identify possible housing options. Topics could range from finding affordable housing, contacting landlords, orientation material review, resource review, etc. If you are a HUD/VASH Veteran feel free to join us using the VANTS line listed below.
Facilitator: Tyler Langoni (ext. 31726)
To Register: Please contact Tyler Langoni at 269-873-2243
Format: Zoom video & audio (phone)
Target Audience: Veterans in HUD/VASH searching or needing assistance with finding/securing housing.
Capacity: N/A
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Organize Your Life
Life can be so hectic these days, so hectic that everything feels messy and it’s like everything’s happening all at once. It’s time to admit that we need help in organizing our lives. Never miss another appointment because you are so over loaded. Organize your life at home, work and everything in between. Join this group and learn how to be organized.
Facilitator: Emily MacDonald
To Register: Please contact Emily MacDonald at 269-615-5726
Format: Zoom
Target Audience: All HCHV Veterans
Capacity: Unlimited
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Learning to Help Others
The purpose of this group is to educate Veterans on how they can learn peer support skills to implement support groups or how to interact with a Veteran who is struggling with recovery. The group is interactive where Veterans are expected to share and examine their own experiences with recovery to better understand how to help others.
Facilitator: Russell Bell. LMSW
Tel. 269-966-5600 ext. 31634
Group Capacity: 10
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Mindful, Awareness and Thoughts
A mindfulness group that will use a strengths based focus to achieve one’s awareness on the present moment, while acknowledging and accepting one’s thoughts and bodily reactions. We will be doing breathing exercise, relaxations techniques and physical exercise(mainly walking).
Facilitator: Gayle Witham
Contact: 269-339-1517
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 10- Open to all Veterans enrolled in VA Medical care
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Moment By Moment- Women's Recovery
This is a mindfulness-based group approach to relapse prevention. This group may also be helpful for women who may have experienced trauma in their lives and are struggling with mental illness. The course is nine weeks long, however, each group session is not reliant on attendance during previous sessions. Drop-in’s are welcome and no pre-registration is necessary.
Facilitator: Lisa Alicea
Contact: 269-967-2153
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: Women's Veterans
10:00am-11:00am
HUD/VASH Housing Search Group/tenant advocacy skills
This group will increase awareness on tenant advocacy skills, housing rights, inspections, documentation and additional skills to effectively identify and access housing. Information will be provided on how to use technology, though apps, pdf, document delivery and electronic communication to expedite voucher issuance. Veterans in a group setting can share strategies, leads and or experiences in the housing process.
Facilitator: Maria Bosnak
Contact: (269-425-0993
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: (Open to Benton Harbor Veterans)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Anger Management
Learn about anger and how to keep yourself from making things worse when you are angry. Learn relaxation approaches, new ways of thinking, and how to deal more effectively with other people.
Facilitator: Thelmo Torrealba
To Register: Please contact Thelmo Torrealba at 517-599-4663.
Format: Video Connect
Capacity: (Open to Lansing Veterans)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Peer Support Life Skills Group
Peer support groups are for people who are in mental health recovery. In this group you will assist each other while engaging in the recovery process as well as discuss many other benefits available to Veterans. Groups are facilitated by Certified Peer Support Specialist(s) that help to promote self-determination and assisting others in regaining control over their own lives while embracing the recovery model.
Facilitator: Ron Henson
To Register: Please contact Ron Henson cell phone at 269-268-0337
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 20
11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Relapse and Prevention group
Providing tools and strategies to help you on your recovery journey. Veterans will be presented materials and presentation on Relapse and Prevention, Anger management, Changing Unhealthy Thinking patterns, Relationship related triggers, Changing Irrational Beliefs and Scheduling Activities in Early Recovery.
Facilitator: Lisa Alicea, 269-967-2153.
Format: Zoom Connect
Group Capacity: Open to all Veterans
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Stress Relaxation & Self-Reflection
This group provides Veterans an avenue to learn and utilize stress relaxation techniques while simultaneously confronting the barriers we face when working on self-improvement. A variety of topics will be discussed including deep breathing, progressive relaxation, vulnerability, and reframing negative thoughts.
Facilitator: Jennie Brown
To Register: Please contact Jennie Brown at 269-223-0176
Format: Zoom
Group Capacity: 10, Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center
1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m.
Peer Support Group
Peer support groups are for people who are in mental health recovery. In this group you will assist each other while engaging in the recovery process as well as discuss many other benefits available to Veterans. Groups are facilitated by Certified Peer Support Specialist(s) that help to promote self-determination and assisting others in regaining control over their own lives while embracing the recovery model.
Facilitator: Reggie Howard
To Register: Please contact Reggie Howard at 269-966-5600, ext. 39209
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 25
2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.
Do ask, Do Tell! An LGBTQ Veteran Support Group
A safe and supporting place for LGBTQIA Veterans to get to know one another, share stories, and be validated in their service, no matter what era. Over the decades, the military has changed their stance on LGBTQIA service. Whether you served when it was forbidden, during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” or after DOMA was lifted and you could serve openly, let’s share stories and support one another.
Facilitator: Jackie Parrish
Contact: 269-873-2299
Zoom Group Group capacity: 12
5:00 p.m.
Integrative Restoration
Integrative Restoration is an evidence-based, mind-body approach that offers tools to help you relax deeply, release stress, increase resiliency, improve your interpersonal relationships, and empower you to practice self-regulation and self-care to support your health & wellness.
Facilitator: Rebecca McCullers, Louise Mahoney
Contact: 202-550-4248 / rebecca.mccullers@va.gov. 650-815-9463 / louise.mahoney2@va.gov
Zoom Group Group capacity: Open to all Veterans enrolled at Medical Center
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Spiritual Fitness
Spiritual Fitness is critical to the Veterans overall wellness. It impacts mental health, social interactions, and family relationships. This group allows Veterans a safe place to be vulnerable and open to different viewpoints and experiences. This group address spiritual injury, moral injury, guilt, shame, and it provides an opportunity for Veterans to connect with their higher power as a major source of strength for long-term sobriety and abstinence.
Facilitator: Chaplain Hooey, Zachary F.
To Register: 269-966-5600 ext. 33084
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: Unlimited
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Peer Support Life Skills Group
Peer support groups are for people who are in mental health recovery. In this group you will assist each other while engaging in the recovery process as well as discuss many other benefits available to Veterans. Groups are facilitated by Certified Peer Support Specialist(s) that help to promote self-determination and assisting others in regaining control over their own lives while embracing the recovery model.
Facilitator: Ron Henson
To Register: Please contact Ron Henson cell phone at 269-268-0337
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 20
11:00 a.m.
Women Warriors Group
This is a group that is focused on Women Veterans.
Facilitator: Erika Rose, Susan Lee
To Register: 269-966-5600, ext. 33593, ext. 36363
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Death of a Loved One Group
Learn about the stages of grieving and the potential impacts on life during each stage. There is no pattern and the grieving process is unique to the individual. Learn to identify symptoms and characteristics within each stage and how to cope through the process.
Facilitator: Ebony Crane
To Register: Please contact Ebony Crane at 269.873.2236.
Format: Zoom
Group Capacity: 10
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Music in Recovery
This group will focus on discussion and music therapy approaches to be used as a coping skill. Participants do not need to know how to play a musical instrument.
COVID 19 has created an extremely stressful time for Veterans in the community and many express themselves through the use of music, whether recorded or playing an instrument. The social isolation imposed on individuals can create stress. Music-based interventions can provide an opportunity to share with others through self-expression, and help to identify ways to improve mood and boost morale by using music as a therapeutic medium.
Facilitator: Mason Roberts
Contact: 269-986-4917 or mason.roberts@va.gov
Format: Zoom Group Meeting
Group Capacity: 10
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Life Skills Recovery
This is an opportunity to learn and foster daily life skills related to sustaining and strengthening recovery from addiction and/or mental health challenges.
Facilitator: Sean Stallworth
Contact: 269-966-5600 ext. 33563
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 25- Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
GWOT Support Group
Sessions will provide a space for all Post 9/11 Veterans to process current events in Afghanistan and the war on terrorism while connecting with other Veterans for guidance and support. Facilitators will review strategies for managing ongoing stress, provide resources, and assist with coordinating continuing care as needed.
Facilitator: Kris Tabiadon and Mick Hornev
To Register: call 269-966-5600 ext. 36451 or ext. 34341
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 20
1:00 p.m.
Codependant Peer Group
The purpose of this group is to help change codependent patterns of thoughts and beliefs.
Facilitator: Susan Lee
To Register: call 269-966-5600 ext. 36363
1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
Military Women’s Empowerment Group
Zoom Group focusing on issues facing todays women including topics on Addictions; trauma; relationships; sleep disorders; child rearing; and more. A specific topic will be covered each week using videos and or handouts and time for Group support.
Facilitator: Valerie Butler
To Register: Valerie Butler, Valerie.Butler@va.gov call: 269-966-5600 ext. 31104
Format: Video Connect
1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
VA Calm: Mindfulness Meditation
A series of groups focusing on cultivating awareness of the present moment with kindness and compassion. Through mindfulness the group will notice, without judgement, preoccupied thought and time spent thinking of the past or the future, and work with sensory experiences to guide the mind into the present. Be prepared to learn and practice in a safe environment and take your practice with you. For all levels that bring a beginner’s mind.
Facilitator: Nicole Najar
To Register: 269-966-5600 ext. 32963
Format: Video Connect
1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Caring For Your Heart
Goal of the class is to educate Veterans on heart health basics with a focus on healthy lifestyle (diet/exercise) as ways to improve heart health.
2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Art Group
Now more than ever, we need to make time to be creative. From wherever you are, we are going to do art together! If you have supplies, great! You can do any project you want. You can also do crafts, knitting, whatever is your form of positive creativity! If you don’t have supplies, I can send some to you. No experience needed!
Facilitator: Allyson Bolt
To Register: Please contact Allyson Bolt at 517-231-2735.
Format: Video Connect
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
GWOT Buddy Check
This is a check in support group for Veterans that are current processing current events in Afghanistan and the war on terrorism.
Facilitators: Russel Bell and Bill Valonkhuyzen
To Register: Please contact 269-966-5600 ext. 35049 or 31634
Format: Virtual or in-person
Target Audience: All Veterans
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Seeking Safety Group
This group will cover topics such as trauma, substance use, coping skills, honesty, setting boundaries, healthy relationships, healing from anger, etc.
Facilitators: Deb Brunner (ext. 30073)
To Register: Please contact Deb Brunner at 269-966-5600, ext. 30073
Format: Video Connect
Target Audience: Residential Veterans
Capacity: 12
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Employment Support Group
This group will cover topics such as resume building (resumes that get interviews), interviewing skills, Schedule A Authority, navigating USA Jobs, Michigan Talent Bank , networking skills, understanding job postings, translating military MOS to civilian skills, available jobs in different cities (will be based on who is on the call), job fairs, etc.
Facilitator: Dwayne Kelly
To Register: Please contact Dwayne Kelly at 269-832-2854
Format: Zoom video & audio (phone)
Target Audience: HCHV Veterans in 22 county catchment area
Capacity: 20
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (Ionia Co. Courthouse)
This group is for Veterans identified as having substance abuse disorders. CBT is a well-researched, efficacious, and time-limited psychotherapeutic approach that has been used to treat a number of mental and behavioral health conditions. CBT involves a structured approach that focuses on substance use disorders and relationships among cognitions.
Facilitator: Brenden Wright
To Register: Please contact Lisa Alicea at 269-873-0114
Format: Video Connect
Target Audience: Veterans in the Ionia County area seeking outpatient substance abuse treatment.
Group Capacity: Open to all Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Let’s Take a Walk
Description: This is a group that will meet each week to increase our physical activity and enjoy some community to combat the isolation that this pandemic has brought. This group is open to anyone in the Battle Creek VA System. If you are interested, please contact me for the ZOOM group info. Don’t worry; Every person will go at a pace that works for them, so please join us!
Facilitator: Amanda Briggs
Contact: 269-967-0190
Format: ZOOM Group
Group Capacity: 25
1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
OEF/OIF/OND PTSD Group
This group is for all Veterans who have PTSD symptoms related to their time spent in Afghanistan, Iraq, or Kuwait. This is a place to share your experiences and how you are coping with them. The group will be moderated and will include education about PTSD, anger, and the challenges of fitting back into the civilian world.
Facilitator: Thelmo, Torrealba
To Register: Please contact Thelmo, Torrealba at 517-599-4663.
Format: Video Connect
Target Audience: (Open to OEF/OIF/OND Veterans)
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Book and Writing Club
Let us pick up a book or write a journal entry and explore reading and writing as a choice for leisure. We will discuss many different books and writing selections in a relaxed and interactive setting, with attention to different themes and problems. There will be activities during each group centered around the selection for the week. Come share your insight, comments, and feelings in a social setting with fellow veterans.
Facilitator: Taylor Van Horn
To Register: Please contact Taylor Van Horn at 269-873-2458 or 269-966-5600, ext. 31694
Format: Webex
Target Audience: Open to all Veterans
Capacity: 12
1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m.
Facilitator: Ron Henson
To Register: Please contact Ron Henson at 269-966-5600, ext. 32566
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 25
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Tackling the tough stuff
This is a group that will meet weekly to help each other work through problems that each of us faces every day. It might be a difficult landlord or figuring out how to cope with Depression. Every week the group will choose a new topic to tackle together. This is an open group to anyone in the VA.
Facilitator: Amanda Briggs
Contact: 269-967-0190
Format: Zoom Group
Group Capacity: 10- Open to all Veterans enrolled at the medical center
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Mindfulness and Timeless Trivia
Join this group for a little relaxation and fun! Don’t forget to bring your thinking caps.
Facilitator: Cheryl Krzeminkski
To Register: Please contact Cheryl Krzeminski at 269-986-5099
Format: Video Connect
Target Audience: All HCHV veterans
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Advance Care Planning via Group Visits Workshop
Advance Care Planning via Group Visits is a group discussion and workshop centered on creating healthcare goals that will inform your family and providers on YOUR preferences for care.
Veterans will learn how to complete a VA Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and Advance Directive(s), as well as, discuss stressors/barriers related to healthcare and end of life conversations. Available for ALL Veterans, Spouses and their families.
Facilitator: Brandon Snyder, LLMSW
To Register: Call 269-966-5600 ext. 31978
Group Capacity: 7
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Veteran and Family Council
This is a Veterans consumer council that is open to Veterans and family members. Veterans and family are invited to attend, but in order to vote on matters in the meeting you will first need to become a member. The council identifies concerns and issues that Veterans are experience and acts as a bridge between the Veteran and the VA in an attempt to address and improve the overall Veteran experience. The council meets every Thursday as a workgroup.
The 3rd Thursday of the month is the official meeting.
Facilitator: Russell Bell, LMSW
Telephone: 269-966-5600 ext. 31634
Group Capacity: 30
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Veteran Check In
This group is offered to provide Veterans an opportunity to call in an discuss any concerns or issues that they are having. COVID 19 has created an extremely stressful time for Veterans in the community. The social isolation imposed on individuals can create stress. This will opportunity to share with each other.
Facilitator: Michael Morehouse
To Register: Please contact Michael Morehouse 269-966-5600 ext. 31815.
Format: Video Connect
Group Capacity: 10
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Reggie Howard
To Register: Please contact Reggie Howard at 269-966-5600, ext. 39209
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: 25
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Communication within Relationships
Learn how to have effective communication within relationships. This can be any type of relationship, professional or personal. Communication skills will be learned based off of Cognitive Behavioral principles.
Facilitator: Laura Gilley
Contact: (269) 300.-316
Zoom group
Group Capacity: 10 – Open to ALL Veterans enrolled at the medical center
2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
“Supporting a healthy lifestyle through Exercise, sports and physical activities.”
Therapeutic goals:
To offer education about the emotional, social and physical benefits of participating in physical exercise, sport and/or physical leisure activities.
To identify and address barriers to participating in exercise or sports.
To provide Community, VA and virtual resource education to get more involved in exercise, sports and physical activities.
To provide education/suggestions for functional fitness; exercises that can be done at home and with little to no equipment.
Facilitator: Jody Barnes
To Register: Please contact Jody Barnes at 269-234-3581
Format: Zoom group
Group capacity: unlimited
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Advance Care Planning via Group Visits Workshop
“Advance Care Planning via Group Visits is a group discussion and workshop centered on creating healthcare goals that will inform your family and providers on YOUR preferences for care.
Veterans will learn how to complete a VA Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and Advance Directive(s), as well as, discuss stressors/barriers related to healthcare and end of life conversations. Available for ALL Veterans, Spouses and their families.”
Facilitator: Brandon Snyder, LLMSW
To Register: Please contact Brandon Snyder at 269-966-5600 x 31978
Format: Video Connect
Group Capacity: 7
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Spiritual Growth Bible Study
Interactive Spiritual Growth Bible Study. Come learn the meaning and message of the word and scripture, as guided by your Chaplains!
Facilitators: Zachary Hooey (ext. 36598)
To Register: Email Chaplain Zachary for link. Zachary.hooey@va.gov
Format: Virtual (Microsoft Teams).
Target Audience: Veterans, Family Members, and Staff.
