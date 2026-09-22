Michelle Martin

As Director, Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC), Ms. Martin leads, manages, and directs the planning and evaluation of healthcare services as well as administrative and supporting operations for a healthcare delivery system in the western part of MI covering a 21-county geographic area with approximately 45,000 enrolled Veterans. She implements a comprehensive health care system tailored to the Veteran needs in this area. In addition to the Medical Center, the VA Battle Creek Medical Center has outpatient clinics in Benton Harbor, Lansing, Muskegon, and Wyoming, Michigan. The Battle Creek VAMC provides comprehensive tertiary psychiatric care; primary and secondary medical care; and extended and long-term care for Veterans. The Battle Creek VAMC is classified as a neuropsychiatric facility and is the hub of mental health care for all VA Medical Centers in the lower peninsula of Michigan and received referrals from throughout VISN 10. Battle Creek VAMC provides state of the art, evidence-based, recovery-oriented mental health care.

Ms. Martin was appointed Acting Director at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center on March 29, 2020. Prior to that she was the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) at the Medical Center. She began her nursing career in 1993 at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ms. Martin has over 25 years of experience in a variety of Nursing, Nursing Leadership, and Quality Management positions. She joined the Department of Veteran Affairs in March 2012 as the Facility Telehealth Coordinator. She held several clinical and management positions of progressive responsibilities at Northern Indiana Health Care System (VA NIHCS) before being appointed as the ADPCS at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Ms. Martin is dedicated to delivering Veteran Centered Care with a focus on process improvement. She is a constant collaborator, working with all disciplines and administrative staff to drive Veteran and organizational outcomes.