Natasha Watson

Ms. Watson obtained her Nursing Diploma from Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo MI, a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her Masters in Nursing with a focus in Nursing Administration from Western Michigan University. She holds certifications from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in Geriatrics and as a Nurse Executive.

Ms. Watson started her Nursing career in 1998 at Bronson Methodist Hospital where she practiced for 18 years in various roles including a staff nurse in med-surg and post cardiac surgery later moving on to Nursing leadership in 2005 as a Nurse Manager and in 2014 as the Director of Inpatient Services at Bronson Battle Creek.

Ms. Watson joined the VA in 2016 as the Associate Chief Nurse of Mental Health and in 2019 was detailed to serve as the Acting Chief of Extended Care Service. She was announced as the Chief of Extended Care in January 2020. Ms. Watson has a passion for process and quality improvement and has demonstrated this throughout her leadership career improving Nursing quality outcomes and the practice environment for Nursing staff.