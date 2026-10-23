Stories
VA Battle Creek health care top stories.
Veterans gathered in Bicentennial Park beneath century-old hardwood trees, painted in reds, golds, and greens for Battle Creek VA’s inaugural Welcome Fall Harvest Festival.
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community.
June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. It’s a time to recognize and remember that some of the scars that Veterans bear from their Military Service are not visible. PTSD Awareness month is also a time to learn and remember that PTSD Treatment Works.
We have been “Charting the Course” toward adopting the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) for over a year—a process that actually began several years ago, with our initial preparations.
The Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) is preparing for initial accreditation with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
“I like to call it our secret garden,” said Katie Papke, HUD-VASH Social Work Case Manager and Program Coordinator, of the small green space behind the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) clinic at 620 Century in downtown Grand Rapids, MI.
The 39th National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG), took place in Memphis, Tenn., from May 31 to June 5, 2025, and included Veterans from Southwest Michigan in various events throughout the week.
The week of April 20th – 26th is National Volunteer Week, an annual observance to honor and highlight the dedication and importance of volunteers.
March 25th is National Medal of Honor (MoH) Day, which was created to honor the heroism and sacrifice of MoH recipients for the United States, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
From the time they raise their right hands to the time they place their last duty station in the rear-view mirror, our military members are given a manual on how to conduct themselves in any situation.