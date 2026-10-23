Stories
VA Battle Creek health care top stories.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center has awarded the 2023 Women of the Year to three recipients in recognition for their dedication and efforts in support of the Veterans they serve, during a presentation on May 28th, 2024.
Larry Massie is a United States Army Veteran from Michigan and Gold Medalist for Non-Rhyming Poetry-Military Experience at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. In 1965, Massie was fresh out of jump school at Fort Bennington, GA.
The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA), is now in their 12th season of PGA HOPE, coaching local Veterans enrolled with Battle Creek VA about the sport of golf.
During National Volunteer Week, Battle Creek VA will host events on April 24th and 25th for its volunteers with an introduction to the Whole Health concept along with services Whole Health offers.
During Whole Health Month, we take a look at VA’s approach to care, which not only supports health and well-being for Veterans, but also puts them back in the driver’s seat on the road to better health.
Two Veterans from southwest Michigan participated in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC) last week in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
The annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF), published their award winners last December, which included Veteran submissions from Battle Creek VA.
Since the Revolutionary War, more than 3 million women have served and sacrificed in times of war, even before the military fully recognized their service. Women have continued to play crucial roles in the defense of the United States in each conflict thereafter.
From the very beginning, when William Roentgen discovered X-radiation in 1895, radiology has been booming.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center’s Laboratory Service has a team of 35 specialists providing both clinicians and Veterans with vital information to help them make a diagnosis or to treat a disease. Some studies conclude that as high as 70% of the medical decisions are based on laboratory data.