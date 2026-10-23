Stories
VA Battle Creek health care top stories.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - Battle Creek Department of Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC) hosted a Mental Health Summit at Western Michigan University’s Grand Rapids location Friday, September 29, 2023.
Over 300 people joined together on a beautiful morning at the Medical Center for the 11th annual Alive and Running VA5K Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness on September 16, 2023.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center participated in a Veteran Stand Down at the Kent County Veterans Services location September 7, 2023, providing assistance to nearly 165 Veterans in the region.
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community.
The Annual Report is a culminating record of achievements, high points, and features of the past year.
Lights, fire, and Holiday Cheer!
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on its new Benton Harbor VA Outpatient Clinic on October 18, 2022.
Over 114 attendees processed through our Auditorium (Building 6) with resumes and credentials in hand, and over 50 walked out with job offers.
It’s time to get a flu shot!
There is a powerful combination of social interaction, connection, and the healing impact of activities on the water.