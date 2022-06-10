Mission statement – Battle Creek VAMC Optometry Residency Program:

The mission of this Veterans' Health Administration optometry residency program is to provide post-doctorate clinical experiences resulting in advanced competency in the evaluation, treatment, and management of a wide variety of ocular conditions, with a special emphasis on ocular disease. This program provides experience in the interdisciplinary clinical care of patients with systemic health problems. Interactions with the disciplines of laboratory medicine, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and radiology enhance the resident's knowledge of systemic disease and its many ocular manifestations. It also serves to sharpen the management skills of the resident in dealing with specific ocular diseases. Lastly, the optometry residency program offers the opportunity for scholarly pursuits. These include student teaching, written case reports, and oral presentations. The skills developed in this residency program will serve as a platform for continued professional development and advanced competency throughout the graduate's career.