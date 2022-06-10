Optometry Residency Program
Postgraduate Optometry Residency training is offered at both the Battle Creek VAMC and Wyoming VA HCC clinics. Both facilities are ACOE-accredited programs affiliated with the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University.
The residency program is located the Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC). There are two (2) positions available for this 1-year program residency training program emphasizing ocular disease and the ocular manifestations of systemic disease.
The residency program is located at the Wyoming VA Health Care Center (VA HCC) in Wyoming, MI. There is one (1) position available for this 1-year program residency training program emphasizing ocular disease and the ocular manifestations of systemic disease.
Mission statement – Battle Creek VAMC Optometry Residency Program:
The mission of this Veterans' Health Administration optometry residency program is to provide post-doctorate clinical experiences resulting in advanced competency in the evaluation, treatment, and management of a wide variety of ocular conditions, with a special emphasis on ocular disease. This program provides experience in the interdisciplinary clinical care of patients with systemic health problems. Interactions with the disciplines of laboratory medicine, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and radiology enhance the resident's knowledge of systemic disease and its many ocular manifestations. It also serves to sharpen the management skills of the resident in dealing with specific ocular diseases. Lastly, the optometry residency program offers the opportunity for scholarly pursuits. These include student teaching, written case reports, and oral presentations. The skills developed in this residency program will serve as a platform for continued professional development and advanced competency throughout the graduate's career.
The optometric residency in ocular disease at the Wyoming VA Health Care Center will provide post-doctoral clinical education resulting in advanced competency in medical optometry. The residency will provide the challenging cases and attending expertise needed to help develop the resident into an ocular disease specialist. An interdisciplinary approach to providing care for patients with systemic disease and ocular complications will be emphasized. Furthermore, the residency will promote scholarly activities through the teaching of interns, research, and oral presentations to develop the resident into a leader in the optometric profession.
Additional information for these programs is available at:
- Battle Creek VAMC Residency Program: Battle Creek VAMC Residency (ferris.edu)
- Wyoming VA HCC Residency Program: Wyoming VA Health Care Center Residency (ferris.edu)