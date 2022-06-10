Optometry Student Externship Program

Mission statement – Battle Creek VAMC Optometry Externship Program:

The optometric externship at the Battle Creek VA Medical center will provide clinical education in medical optometry. The program will provide excellent primary care optometry in a hospital setting with a large population of diabetes, cataract, glaucoma, and other pathologies. This program provides extensive experience in the interdisciplinary clinical care of patients with systemic health problems and provides externs with low vision and blind rehabilitation experience.

Mission statement – Wyoming VA Health Care Center Optometry Externship Program:

The optometric externship at the Wyoming VA Health Care Center will provide clinical education in medical optometry. The program will provide the challenging cases and attending expertise needed to help develop the student’s ocular disease skills. An interdisciplinary approach for providing care for patients with systemic disease and ocular complications will be emphasized.