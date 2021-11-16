Pharmacy First Year Residency Program

The Postgraduate Year-1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) is an ASHP-accredited program established in 2010. While the residency program requires core pharmacy practice components, it also allows for flexibility in order for the resident to customize the program toward his/her interests. The resident will be working with pharmacists within the outpatient and inpatient pharmacies as well as in clinics and within the hospital.

Two residency positions are available. Each resident will have longitudinal experiences that allow him/her to function similarly to the clinical pharmacists within our facility. Residents completing a residency at the Battle Creek VAMC will be prepared to become clinical pharmacists who provide exemplary patient care in interdisciplinary teams, capable of leading the profession and working within the framework of a health care system.

Past graduates of the PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency have gained employment in several different settings and institutions. Many have continued as clinical pharmacy specialists within the VA system, while some are now clinical faculty or ambulatory care pharmacists in the private sector. Others continued their training in PGY-2 Psychiatry pharmacy residency programs.