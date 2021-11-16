Pharmacy First Year Residency Program
The Postgraduate Year-1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) is an ASHP-accredited program established in 2010.
The residency program is located at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center (BCVAMC), a teaching hospital that provides primary care, long term care and mental health services to eligible Veterans. Battle Creek is the regional referral center for mental health care across the state of Michigan. The facility consists of 276 total operating beds, including 55 inpatient mental health beds, 11 inpatient medical beds, 109 Community Living Center beds, and 101 Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) beds.
In addition to our main facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, we offer services at four Community Based Outpatient Clinics. These clinics are located in:
- Wyoming, Michigan
- Muskegon, Michigan
- Lansing, Michigan
- Benton Harbor, Michigan
The Postgraduate Year-1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) is an ASHP-accredited program established in 2010. While the residency program requires core pharmacy practice components, it also allows for flexibility in order for the resident to customize the program toward his/her interests. The resident will be working with pharmacists within the outpatient and inpatient pharmacies as well as in clinics and within the hospital.
Two residency positions are available. Each resident will have longitudinal experiences that allow him/her to function similarly to the clinical pharmacists within our facility. Residents completing a residency at the Battle Creek VAMC will be prepared to become clinical pharmacists who provide exemplary patient care in interdisciplinary teams, capable of leading the profession and working within the framework of a health care system.
Past graduates of the PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency have gained employment in several different settings and institutions. Many have continued as clinical pharmacy specialists within the VA system, while some are now clinical faculty or ambulatory care pharmacists in the private sector. Others continued their training in PGY-2 Psychiatry pharmacy residency programs.
Required Rotations
- Primary Care
- Anticoagulation
- Home-Based Primary Care
- Residential Rehabilitation Programs (select one)
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Substance Use Disorder
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
- TeleHealth Pharmacy
- Pharmacy Policy
- Pharmacy Management
- Education/Drug Information
- Inpatient Pharmacy
- Outpatient Pharmacy
- Residency Project
- Interprofessional Series
Elective Rotations
- Antimicrobial Stweardship
- Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents
- Hepatology
- Learning Experience Development
- Outpatient Mental Helath Clinic
- Pain Management
- Pharmacy Education Development and Lecture Series (PEDALS)
Fringe Benefits
- Two and one-half weeks paid vacation and all Federal holidays
- Participation in VA Health Insurance Plan
- Two and one-half weeks paid sick leave
- Opportunity to earn additional income after-hours
- Potential for authorized absence to attend and participate in regional and national pharmacy meetings
Basic Requirements
- The applicant must possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree (Pharm.D.) from an ACPE-accredited school or college.
- All residents will be required to successfully complete a state board examination by July 31. It is preferred if incoming residents are licensed prior to entering the program. Licensure may be through any U.S. State Board of Pharmacy.
- U.S. citizenship is required.
- The applicant must be registered with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Matching Program and Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).
- An on-site interview is required for all applicants.
Application Process
All interested candidates must use PhORCAS to submit an application to the program.
- Number of positions: 2
- Application deadline: January 1st of each year.
For more information about pharmacy residency programs at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, please contact Residency Program Director Dr. Terrence (Brad) Baugh, PharmD, BCPS (terrence.baugh2@va.gov)