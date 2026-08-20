This ASHP-accredited PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency program is designed to develop accountability; practice patterns; habits; and expert knowledge, skills, attitudes, and abilities in the respective advanced area of psychiatric pharmacy practice. A resident who successfully completes this PGY2 residency should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in psychiatric pharmacy.

The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy resident will participate in many of the facility’s mental health treatment services, including inpatient, residential, and outpatient mental health care. They will be responsible for psychotropic medication management across a variety of disease states including mood and anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use, and geriatric psychiatry. Additionally, the psychiatric pharmacy resident will participate in formulary and pharmacy management and quality improvement projects.

Our PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency builds upon the broad-based competencies achieved in a specialized or general PGY1 residency, deepening the resident's ability to provide care in the most complex of cases or in the support of care through practice leadership. Therefore, the PGY2 residency will provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners in a variety of mental health settings by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge into improved medication therapy for patients.

This program joins our well established, two PGY1 residency positions with emphasis on ambulatory care and the PGY2 resident serves as Chief Resident for all pharmacy residents at the BCVAMC. The psychiatric pharmacy resident will also be involved in the precepting of pharmacy students and PGY1 pharmacy residents. Residents may also elect to participate in interdisciplinary training opportunities with psychology, social work, optometry, and pharmacy trainees and/or complete a teaching certificate (if not already obtained during PGY1 residency training).