Pharmacy Second Year Residency Program
The Psychiatric Pharmacy resident will participate in many of the facilities mental health treatment services, including inpatient, residential, and outpatient mental health care.
Program Description
This ASHP-accredited PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency program is designed to develop accountability; practice patterns; habits; and expert knowledge, skills, attitudes, and abilities in the respective advanced area of psychiatric pharmacy practice. A resident who successfully completes this PGY2 residency should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in psychiatric pharmacy.
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy resident will participate in many of the facility’s mental health treatment services, including inpatient, residential, and outpatient mental health care. They will be responsible for psychotropic medication management across a variety of disease states including mood and anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use, and geriatric psychiatry. Additionally, the psychiatric pharmacy resident will participate in formulary and pharmacy management and quality improvement projects.
Our PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency builds upon the broad-based competencies achieved in a specialized or general PGY1 residency, deepening the resident's ability to provide care in the most complex of cases or in the support of care through practice leadership. Therefore, the PGY2 residency will provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners in a variety of mental health settings by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge into improved medication therapy for patients.
This program joins our well established, two PGY1 residency positions with emphasis on ambulatory care and the PGY2 resident serves as Chief Resident for all pharmacy residents at the BCVAMC. The psychiatric pharmacy resident will also be involved in the precepting of pharmacy students and PGY1 pharmacy residents. Residents may also elect to participate in interdisciplinary training opportunities with psychology, social work, optometry, and pharmacy trainees and/or complete a teaching certificate (if not already obtained during PGY1 residency training).
Learning Experiences
Learning experiences are offered in blocks and longitudinally to maximize learning opportunities for the treatment setting. The last month of the year is designated as career preparation during which time the learning experience will be tailored to a resident’s post-residency employment plans. The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy resident will also serve as Chief Resident for the PGY1 residents and may precept PGY1 residents and pharmacy students throughout the year.
Required Experiences:
• Orientation
• Inpatient Mental Health
• Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
• Geriatric Psychiatry
• Primary Care Mental Health Integration
• Psychiatric Pharmacy Administration & Education
• Residency Project
• Substance Use Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
Elective Experiences:
• Academia
• Career Preparation
• Inpatient Mental Health II
• Pharmacogenomics
• Pharmacy Management
• PTSD Clinic Team (PCT)
• Psychosocial RRTP
• PTSD RRTP
•Primary Care Mental Health Integration II
•Substance Use RRTP II
Leadership and Interdisciplinary Opportunities:
• Chief Resident
• Teaching Certificate
• Interprofessional Series
• Preceptor Development
About Battle Creek VA Medical Center
The Battle Creek VA provides a variety of services to Veterans. Annually, more than 500,000 visits are made to ambulatory clinics that include primary care, mental health, infectious disease, endocrinology, urology, and neurology. Additionally, the facility has 200+ inpatient beds, providing care for mental health and long term care patients. In total, more than 44,000 Veterans are served by the facility.
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is a referral center for mental health services in the region. There are a variety of mental health services including a 39-bed acute psychiatry unit, 101 beds across three residential rehabilitation treatment programs, and outpatient services including mental health clinic, mental health intensive case management, substance use disorder clinic, and the wellness and recovery program.
Benefits
-13 days of annual leave
-13 days of sick leave
-11 federal holidays
-Health, vision, and dental insurance available
Application Information
All interested candidates must use PhORCAS to submit an application to the program.
Number of positions: 1
Application Deadline: January 5th of each year
Requirements:
- The applicant must possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree (Pharm.D.) from an ACPE-accredited school or college and a state pharmacy practice licensure.
- Successful completion of PGY-1 pharmacy residency is required.
- U.S. citizenship is required.
- The applicant must be registered with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Matching Program and Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).
- An interview is required.
Contact Information
Residency Program Director
Ellen Reed, PharmD, BCPP
Residency Program Coordinator
Lindsay Mailloux, PharmD, BCPP