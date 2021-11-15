Learning experiences are completed on a primarily longitudinal basis allowing for continuity of patient care across multiple treatment settings, with exceptions noted below.

Required

Orientation (2 weeks)

Inpatient Mental Health (8 weeks)

Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (4 weeks + longitudinal)

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (Psychosocial, Substance Abuse) (3 weeks + longitudinal)

Pain Clinic (longitudinal)

Psychiatric Pharmacy Administration & Drug Information (longitudinal)

Residency Project (longitudinal)

Elective Rotations



Elective learning experiences will be available for residents depending on resident interest and availability of preceptors. Additional options may be developed based on resident interest and capabilities of the medical center. Scheduling of the elective rotation will be dependent upon nature of the chosen elective. Residents will also be offered the opportunity to complete a 1-month career preparation elective if desired at the end of the residency year. Established elective learning experiences could include any of the following:

PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program & Outpatient Clinic

Academic Detailing

Academia/Teaching (teaching certificate program available)

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)

Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

Geropsychiatry/Geriatrics

Consult-Liaison Psychiatry

Urgent Care Psychiatry