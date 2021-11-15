Pharmacy Residency Second Year Program
The Psychiatric Pharmacy resident will participate in many of the facilities mental health treatment services, including inpatient, residential, and outpatient mental health care.
The Resident will be responsible for psychotropic medication management across a variety of disease states including mood and anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, substance use, and pain management. Additionally, the psychiatric pharmacy resident will participate in formulary and pharmacy management and research. Furthermore, the resident will be expected to serve as Chief Resident and precept PGY1 pharmacy residents and pharmacy students. The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residency program at the BCVAMC is a pre-candidate for ASHP accreditation. This program joins our well established, two PGY1 residency positions with emphasis on ambulatory care and mental health.
Learning experiences are completed on a primarily longitudinal basis allowing for continuity of patient care across multiple treatment settings, with exceptions noted below.
Required
- Orientation (2 weeks)
- Inpatient Mental Health (8 weeks)
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (4 weeks + longitudinal)
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (Psychosocial, Substance Abuse) (3 weeks + longitudinal)
- Pain Clinic (longitudinal)
- Psychiatric Pharmacy Administration & Drug Information (longitudinal)
- Residency Project (longitudinal)
Elective Rotations
Elective learning experiences will be available for residents depending on resident interest and availability of preceptors. Additional options may be developed based on resident interest and capabilities of the medical center. Scheduling of the elective rotation will be dependent upon nature of the chosen elective. Residents will also be offered the opportunity to complete a 1-month career preparation elective if desired at the end of the residency year. Established elective learning experiences could include any of the following:
- PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program & Outpatient Clinic
- Academic Detailing
- Academia/Teaching (teaching certificate program available)
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)
- Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
- Geropsychiatry/Geriatrics
- Consult-Liaison Psychiatry
- Urgent Care Psychiatry
- Neuropsychology
Basic Requirements
- The applicant must possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree (Pharm.D.) from an ACPE-accredited school or college and a state pharmacy practice licensure.Successful completion of a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency is required.
- U.S. citizenship is required.
- The applicant must be registered with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Matching Program and Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).
- An on-site interview is required for all applicants.
Application Process
All interested candidates must use PhORCAS to submit an application to the program.
- Number of positions: 1
- Application deadline: The first Monday in January of each year.
Work schedule is Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm. No weekends or federal holidays!