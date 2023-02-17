Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

About the Program

The Post-baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) is a one-year, cohort-based training program. It is an academic-based residency program that provides training to newly licensed RNs in the role of trainee, prior to becoming a staff nurse. The competency-based RN residency provides 100% protected training time aimed to enhance new graduate RN competency, confidence in practice, and leadership skills. The curriculum integrates both didactic and experiential learning activities. The curriculum model is designed to provide new graduate nurses an opportunity to apply knowledge and skills gained during prelicensure educational experiences across various clinical settings in Veterans Health Administration.

Mission

The mission of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center PB-RNR program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready registered nurses equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans.

Goals

The overarching goal is safe, high-quality care for Veterans. In line with that goal, our program will:

Produce residents that provide evidence-based, high quality, Veteran-centered care.

Foster the integration of interprofessional collaboration into daily practice.

Produce future healthcare leaders in the professional practice of nursing.

Increase new RN graduate satisfaction with their transition from entry level advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse.

Objectives

Upon program completion, PB-RNR graduates will:

Transition from entry-level advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse, levels defined by Benner's "novice to expert" theory.

Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and critical thinking.

Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.

Formulate an individual career plan demonstrating a life-long commitment to professional nursing.

Structure

PB-RNR graduates will be provided with 100% protected time which will consist of 80% clinical practice and 20% didactic learning. The clinical component will be divided into three phases of precepted clinical rotation.

Phase 1 focuses on developing initial competencies with a primary preceptor.

Phase 2 focuses on learning about the VA system with rotations in a variety of clinical areas. Clinical areas may include: Patient Aligned Care Teams, Outpatient Specialty Clinics, Community Living Center, Urgent Care, Psychosocial Rehabilitation, Inpatient Mental Health, Quality Improvement, Home-Based Primary Care, and Telehealth

Phase 3 focuses on leadership and professional development by placing the graduate on a unit where they may be hired upon program completion.

The didactic component will consist of weekly classroom activities driven by a CCNE-aligned curriculum including post-clinical conference for experiential learning and evidence-based practice exploration. Interactive learning sessions will include:

Case Studies

Clinical narratives

Evidence Based Practice Projects

Grand Rounds

Guided discussion

Presentations

Role modeling

Simulation

Web-based learning

Eligibility

U.S. citizen

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Masters Prepared Entry to Practice (MPEN) graduate from a CCNE- or ANCC- accredited program

No history of paid RN work experience

Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by program start date)

Proficient in both spoken and written English

Commitment to complete 1-year program

The AY 2023-2024 cohort will start on July 10th, 2023.

To Apply

Please email a complete application packet to Danielle.Siebert@va.gov. The packet must include:

Personal Statement (no more than 1,000 words): Why are you interested in the program? Why do you want to care for Veterans? What are your career goals for the next five years?

Resume not to exceed two pages

VA application form 10-2850D (Application for Health Trainees)

Two (2) letters of recommendation One (1) from a nursing school faculty One (1) from a clinical faculty or a work manager

School transcripts

Form DD 214 if you are a Veteran

Danielle Siebert, MSN, RN

Nurse Education Specialist

Interim Program Director

Danielle.Siebert@va.gov

Pam Burgett, MSN, RN, CMSRN

Chief, Learning Resources Service

Designated Education Officer

Pamela.Burgett@va.gov