Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

About the Program

The Post-baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) is a one-year academic residency program that provides training to newly licensed RNs, prior to becoming a staff nurse. The competency-based RN residency provides 100% protected training time to enhance new graduate RN competency, confidence in practice, and leadership skills. The curriculum integrates both didactic and experiential learning activities. The curriculum model is designed to provide new graduate nurses an opportunity to apply knowledge and skills gained during prelicensure educational experiences across various clinical settings in Veterans Health Administration.

Mission

The mission of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center PB-RNR program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready registered nurses equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans.

Although we believe you will enjoy working with us at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center; we recognize our Veterans live in various locations around the world, therefore our primary mission is not location dependent, thus there is no payback/contract requirement. As a resident, you are expected to identify and apply for a permanent role toward the end of the residency year for a seamless transition to practice.

Goals & Objectives

The overarching Post Baccalaureate RN Residency program goal is to ensure safe, high-quality care for Veterans.

The PB-RNR program will:

Produce residents that provide evidence-based, high quality, Veteran-centered care.

Foster the integration of interprofessional collaboration into daily practice.

Produce future healthcare leaders in the professional practice of nursing.

Increase new RN graduate satisfaction with their transition from entry level advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse.

Throughout the program, residents are expected to demonstrate:

Professional practice advancement

Clinical comfort improvement

Demonstration of new and advancing clinical skill(s) competencies

Formulate an individual career plan demonstrating a life-long commitment to professional nursing.

Upon program completion, PB-RNR graduates will:

Transition from entry-level advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse, levels defined by Benner's "novice to expert" theory.

Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and critical thinking.

Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.

Formulate an individual career plan demonstrating a life-long commitment to professional nursing.

Structure

PB-RNR graduates are provided 100% protected time as a trainee which consists of 80% clinical practice and 20% didactic learning. The clinical component will be divided into three phases of precepted clinical rotations.

Phase 1 focuses on developing initial competencies with a primary preceptor.

Phase 2 focuses on learning about the VA system with rotations in a variety of clinical areas. Clinical areas may include: Patient Aligned Care Teams, Outpatient Specialty Clinics, Community Living Center, Urgent Care, Psychosocial Rehabilitation, Inpatient Mental Health, Quality Improvement, Home-Based Primary Care, and Telehealth, and other locations as available.

Phase 3 focuses on leadership and professional development by placing the graduate on a unit where they may be hired upon program completion.



Our PB-RNR program is designed to support our mission, vision, values, and goals. In doing so, we will provide new graduate nurses the foundation they need for a successful career and an opportunity to find their professional fit through experiencing various clinical settings.

Didactic opportunities consist of activities driven by a CCNE-aligned curriculum. Interactive learning sessions include:

Case Studies

Grand Rounds

Reflections

Evidence Based Practice Projects

Guided discussion

Presentations

Role modeling

Simulations

Classroom and web-based learning

Eligibility

U.S. citizen

Meet Selective Service Registration requirements: https://www.sss.gov/register/who-needs-to-register/

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from an accredited program providing initial entry to nursing practice

No history of paid RN work experience

Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by program start date)

Proficient in both spoken and written English

Commitment to complete 1-year program

Battle Creek VAMC has biannual program start dates to support Fall and Spring Academic Nursing Program Completions. Spring Cohorts typically begin in late February/early March with Fall Cohorts beginning in late July/early August each year.

To Apply

We recommend submitting your initial application early (up to 6 months in advance of graduation), as interviews begin 5 months in advance of program start dates. Interviews continue until Nurse Residency Program positions are filled.

Applications may be submitted via:

E-mail application packet to Jennifer.Furry@va.gov.

The initial application packet must include:

Personal Statement (no more than 1,000 words): Why are you interested in the program? Why do you want to care for Veterans? What are your career goals for the next five years?

Resume

Two (2) signed letters of recommendation with current contact information available for verification. One (1) from a nursing school faculty One (1) from a clinical faculty or a work manager

BSN/MSN Program - school transcripts Currently available unofficial transcript may be submitted with initial application. Final transcript must be submitted prior to program start date.



Jennifer Furry, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, PCCN-K, PMP

Nurse Residency Program Director

Jennifer.Furry@va.gov

Pam Burgett, MSN, RN, CMSRN

Chief, Learning Resources Service

Designated Education Officer

Pamela.Burgett@va.gov