Psychology Programs

The Clinical Neuropsychology Residecny Program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is accredited upon contingency by the commission of accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Provision of distal outcome data by September 2022 is required.



Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation



American Psychological Association



750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002



Phone: 202-336-5979



E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org



www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

Local Point of Contact:

Jessica H. Kinkela, PhD, ABPP-CN

Psychology Training Director

Phone: 269-966-5600 x31155

Email: Jessica.kinkela@va.gov

Jeremy Bottoms, PsyD, ABPP-CN

Associate Training Director for Clinical Neuropsychology Residency

Jeremy.Bottoms@va.gov

Application Deadline: December 31st