Psychology Programs
VA Battle Creek health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
The doctoral internship at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in academic year 2022:
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 /
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Local Point of Contact:
Jessica H. Kinkela, PhD, ABPP-CN
Psychology Training Director
Phone: 269-966-5600 x31155
Email: Jessica.kinkela@va.gov
Please view Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data (PDF) and Psychology Internship Brochure (PDF) below.
Eligibility Requirements: https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
Application Deadline: November 15th
Application Deadline: December 31st
Eligibility Requirements for VA Postdoctoral Residency (SEE BELOW)
The Clinical Psychology Residency program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in academic year 2028:
Local Point of Contact:
Jessica H. Kinkela, PhD, ABPP-CN
Psychology Training Director
Phone: 269-966-5600 x31155
Email: Jessica.kinkela@va.gov
Theodore Wright, PhD
Associate Training Director for Clinical Psychology Residency.
Email: theodore.wright1@va.gov
Eligibility Requirements: https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
The Clinical Neuropsychology Residecny Program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is accredited upon contingency by the commission of accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Provision of distal outcome data by September 2022 is required.
Local Point of Contact:
Jessica H. Kinkela, PhD, ABPP-CN
Psychology Training Director
Phone: 269-966-5600 x31155
Email: Jessica.kinkela@va.gov
Jeremy Bottoms, PsyD, ABPP-CN
Associate Training Director for Clinical Neuropsychology Residency