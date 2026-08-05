Psychology Programs
VA Battle Creek health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Psychology Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Local Point of Contact:
Greg Steinsdoerfer, Ph.D
Acting Training Director
Email: Gregory.Steinsdoerfer@va.gov
Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data is found in page 2 of the Psychology Intern Brochure, which can be requested from the training director.
Eligibility Requirements: https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/
Application Deadline: November 15th
Clinical Psychology Residency Program
Application Deadline: January 6th
The Clinical Psychology Residency Training Brochure can be requested from the Training Director with 'residency brochure request' in the email subject.
The Clinical Psychology Residency program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in academic year 2028:
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Local Point of Contact:
Gregory Steinsdoerfer, Ph.D.
Acting Training Director
Email: Gregory.Steinsdoerfer@va.gov
Eligibility Requirements: https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/
Clinical Neuropsychology Residency
The Clinical Neuropsychology Residency Program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is scheduled to occur in 2025.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Local Point of Contact:
Jeremy Bottoms, PsyD, ABPP-CN
Associate Training Director for Clinical Neuropsychology Residency
Application Deadline: December 15th
Eligibility Requirements: https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/