Psychology Programs

The Clinical Neuropsychology Residency Program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is scheduled to occur in 2025.



Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation



American Psychological Association



750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002



Phone:



E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

https://accreditation.apa.org/

Local Point of Contact:

Jeremy Bottoms, PsyD, ABPP-CN

Associate Training Director for Clinical Neuropsychology Residency

Jeremy.Bottoms@va.gov

Application Deadline: December 15th

Eligibility Requirements: https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/