Without Compensation Onboarding

The WOC onboarding process is coordinated by Learning Resources Service (LRS) and Human Resources Management Service (HRMS) at the Battle Creek VA Health Care System. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the WOC Team at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov or . Please review the instructions on this page and complete these items within the timeframe indicated to avoid delay of your start date.

If you are a returning student - paperwork, training, and fingerprints previously submitted may still be valid. Please contact the WOC Team to determine what needs to be completed at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov or .

Extensions of WOC Appointments are granted on a case by case basis and must be requested through email by your VA preceptor two weeks prior to the expiration of your current WOC appointment. Extensions may require refresher training, a new PIV card, and additional paperwork. Please contact the WOC Team to determine what needs to be completed.