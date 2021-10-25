Without Compensation Onboarding

The WOC onboarding process is coordinated by Learning Resources Service (LRS) and Human Resources Management Service (HRMS) at the Battle Creek VA Health Care System. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the WOC Team at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov or 269-223-5239.

If you are a returning student - paperwork, training, and fingerprints previously submitted may still be valid. Please contact the WOC Team to determine what needs to be completed at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov or 269-223-5239.

Extensions of WOC Appointments are granted on a case by case basis and must be requested through email by your VA preceptor two weeks prior to the expiration of your current WOC appointment. Extensions may require refresher training, a new PIV card, and additional paperwork. Please contact the WOC Team to determine what needs to be completed.

Please follow steps 1-9 below (Steps 1-5 must be completed a minimum of 6-12 weeks prior to your rotation).

Step 1: SSN as appropriate and Affiliation Agreement

Required. All students, residents, interns, and university staff members MUST have a US Social Security Number and appropriate Affiliation Agreement with the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Please contact Ms. Rachelle Beebe, Academic Affiliations Program Specialist, at 269-223-6430 or rachelle.beebe@va.gov.

Step 2: Fingerprinting Appointment and Required Paperwork

Required. Please complete or obtain the following paperwork and bring to a walk-in fingerprinting appointment at our Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Card Office (PIV Office is located at 5500 Armstrong Rd., Battle Creek, MI 49037, Building 24, Room 120/121 (documents and map available on website)) at your earliest convenience, 6-12 weeks prior to VA start date. Walk in appointments for fingerprints are available Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. If you have any questions about these requirements contact the PIV Office at 269-223-5243 or 269-223-6780. Note: Office is closed on Federal Holidays.

Two forms of ID. Please see the list of Acceptable IDs below VA Form OF-306 Dec for Fed Employment. Please See Below PIV Form. Please See Below Application for HPT VA Form 10-2850d . Please See Below

Step 3: Trainee Qualification Certification and Verification Letter

Required. If you are a student, resident, or intern, please ensure your school or university has completed and submitted a TQCVL (Cover Letter Template / List of Students Template Please See Below) to Ms. Rachelle Beebe at Rachelle.beebe@va.gov 6-12 weeks prior to your rotation start date. Questions regarding TQCVL's should be directed to Ms. Beebe.

Note, If your academic program requires Basic Life Support (BLS) training and certification, or you are enrolled in any of the following disciplines: Nursing/RN, NP, APN, DPN, FNP, Medical/Physician, Physician’s Assistant, Psychology, Optometry, Blind Rehabilitation, Pharmacy, Dietitian, Audiology, Social Work, Physical Therapy, Recreation Therapy, Paramedic, Transitional Residence (TR) House Manger, the Affiliate or Academic Institution MUST retain and provide VA with proof of BLS training through American Heart Association or The Military Network if asked. Your training must be current, i.e. not outside of the recommended renewal date listed on the card. If you belong to one of the listed disciplines and have not taken BLS training, you are required to do so at your own expense (or through your school) prior to your start date at the VA. Please ensure the Affiliate or Academic Institution has this on file.

Step 4: Mandatory Online Training for Trainees

Required. Self-register for a Talent Management System (TMS) account and complete the required training modules within 6-12 weeks prior to your VA start date.

Step 5: Extended Background Check

Step 6: PIV Applicant Training for Trainees

Step 7: CPRS Training as directed by preceptor

Optional. Please log into TMS (See Step 4 for Instructions). Look for ‘Browse the Catalog’ or ‘Browse Catalog’. Enter ‘CPRS’ into the search bar. You should see ‘CPRS Tab by Tab: A Basic Orientation (VA 35795)’. Please click on this title and click to start course. If you need assistance with TMS, please reach out to Rachelle.beebe@va.gov or 269-223-6430.

Step 8: First Day In-Processing at Building 24 in Battle Creek

Required. On the first day of your rotation at the VA, please report to HRMS for in-processing at 8:00 a.m., unless stated otherwise by your school or preceptor. If your school or preceptor has informed you of a different start time, please send an email to inform the WOC Team at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov. Please bring two pieces of identification from the link provided in Step 2. Identification must be original, valid, and not expired. Photocopies will not be accepted.

All students, even those rotating at the Veterans Outreach Center, or at one of Battle Creek VA’s affiliated Community Based Outpatient Clinics (Benton Harbor, Lansing, Muskegon, Wyoming) must in-process in Battle Creek. You will report to your rotation location after in-processing.

Report to Battle Creek VA Medical Center, HRMS - Building 24, Room 118A. Park in Lot A.