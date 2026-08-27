Without Compensation Onboarding
Without Compensation (WOC) Onboarding at BCVA for Students, Residents, Interns, University Staff, Work Study, and Non-Paid Work Experience . Share in our mission to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Battle Creek VA welcomes you and looks forward to providing rewarding experiences that will build strong clinical skills. You are on your way to becoming a part of the VA’s proud tradition of providing the highest quality of care to our Nation’s Heroes!
The WOC onboarding process is coordinated by Learning Resources Service (LRS) and Human Resources Management Service (HRMS) at the Battle Creek VA Health Care System. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the WOC Team at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov or
If you are a returning student - paperwork, training, and fingerprints previously submitted may still be valid. Please contact the WOC Team to determine what needs to be completed at VHABACWOCTeam@va.gov or
Extensions of WOC Appointments are granted on a case by case basis and must be requested through email by your VA preceptor two weeks prior to the expiration of your current WOC appointment. Extensions may require refresher training, a new PIV card, and additional paperwork. Please contact the WOC Team to determine what needs to be completed.
VA Dual Employee WOC Trainee Appointment Kit +
A Quick Guide for VA Dual Employee only. Steps 1-8 are not applicable for VA Dual Employees.
Tool 1. Algorithm for VA Employee/Trainee Dual Appointment Approval Process designed to provide step-by-step guidance through the process of reviewing employee academic training request at a VA medical facility.
Tool 2. Request for Dual VA Employee and Trainee Appointment designed to solicit information to determine employee’s eligibility for academic training at a VA medical facility. The employee seeking a dual trainee appointment shall generate this electronic form. The review and approval process shall strictly follow the outlined order of steps. Relevant VA medical facility leaders shall review the fully completed form and make a final determination. This form’s completion and approval shall precede the Human Resource trainee onboarding process.
Tool 3. VA Dual Employee Trainee Appointment Time Tracking Sheet designed to track employee’s work and training hours while being appointed in a dual employee trainee status. An employee shall complete the form bi-weekly and provide it to the training and work supervisors for verification
Please follow steps 1-8 for all other WOC Health Profession Trainees (Steps 2-5 must be completed a minimum of 6-12 weeks prior to your rotation).
Step 1:
What: Clinical Rotation/Preceptorship Approval
Who: School Placement Coordinator/Student
When: Up to 4-6 months prior to rotation
All nursing clinical rotations and/or preceptorships must be pre-approved by Learning Resources Services before any paperwork is initiated. Refer to the “Am I Eligible Checklist for HPTs”. Please contact Ms. Sarah Mobley, Health Professions Education Specialist at Sarah.Mobley2@va.gov or 269-223-6430.
Step 2:
What: Affiliation Agreement
Who: Student and Affiliated Institution Official(s)
When: 6-12 weeks prior to rotation
All students, residents, interns, and university staff members MUST have an active Affiliation Agreement with the Battle Creek VA Medical Center and the educational institution they attend. Please contact Ms. Sarah Mobley, Health Professions Education Specialist at Sarah.Mobley2@va.gov or 269-223-6430.
Step 3:
What: Trainee Qualification Certification and Verification Letter
Who: School Placement Coordinator
When: No later than 10 weeks prior to start of rotation. Applicants must contact Sarah Mobley if unable to meet this deadline.
School coordinator must complete TQCVL documents. The school coordinator MUST verify accuracy of information. Multi-year programs must submit a TQCVL every year listing all trainees in the program. Errors may cause a delay in rotation start date. Please refer to the TQCVL Guide for instructions.
- TQCVL Guide
- TQCVL Template
- TQCVL List
Step 4:
What: Fingerprinting Appointment and Required Paperwork
Who: HPT/Student
When: 6-12 weeks prior to rotation (Cannot be more than 120 days prior)
Applicants must schedule an enrollment appointment once they have been notified that they have been sponsored for a PIV card. This scheduling link should be used to make the appointment: https://portal.usaccess.gsa.gov/scheduler/home Any location is suitable. The Battle Creek VA PIV Office is located at 5500 Armstrong Rd., Battle Creek, MI 49037; Bldg. 14, Rm. 005-006. The office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30am-4pm. If using another VA location, provide Battle Creek VA’s office identifiers at your appointment. They are: SON 1131, SOI VA77. They will not be able to complete your appointment without these identifiers.
A. The following is REQUIRED for your fingerprinting appointment:
- Two forms of ID (acceptable IDs WOC). *NOTE: Please see the below document 'Acceptable Forms of ID Guide USAccess' for further guidance.
Note: The fingerprint office is closed on Federal holidays:
New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Day, President's Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
Extended Background Check: Required only if your rotation will exceed 180 calendar days.
Step 5:
What: TMS Mandatory Online Training for Trainees
Who: Student
When: 6-12 weeks prior to rotation
Once the student has completed all the required forms, they will also need to complete mandatory VA TRAINING via the Talent Management System: TMS VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (VA 3185966). The student will receive an automated email from TMS after the forms have been verified and submitted by Learning Resources staff.
Step 6:
What: First Day In-Processing at VA
Who: Student
When: First day of rotation at the VA
For HPTs assigned to Battle Creek VA:
Please report to Sarah Mobley (Bldg. 9, Rm. 215) for in-processing at 8:00 a.m., unless stated otherwise instructed. Any remaining forms will be signed, Oath of Office will be administered by HR personnel via Teams, and PIV card will be issued. Parking in Lot A is recommended for the first day.
For HPTs assigned to Wyoming, Lansing, Benton Harbor, or Muskegon:
Please report directly to the clinic and your preceptor at 8:00a.m., unless otherwise instructed. Any remaining forms will be signed, Oath of Office will be administered by HR personnel via Teams, and PIV card will be issued.
Step 7:
What: VA trainee satisfaction survey
Who: Student
When: Anytime during rotation
Please be sure to complete the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) VA Learners’ Perception Survey at the end of your rotation at Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Satisfaction Survey - Office of Academic Affiliations. Information from this survey provides feedback to identify areas of excellence as well as areas needing improvement. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.
Step 8:
What: WOC Clearing Station Form
Who: Service Administrative Officer and the Student
When: Last day of rotation
At the end of the rotation, if you are not returning for a future rotation, each student must out-process. On the last day of rotation, your service administrator will provide the WOC Clearance Form. The service administrator will complete Items 1-5. The student will complete Items 6-8 and sign and date the form. The form is turned in to the PIV Office (Item 8).
*Please return any items received (IT equipment, Keys, Lab Coat, etc.) to your preceptor or Service staff. Note: residents/students who fail to return applicable items may be ticketed and fined.
Points of Contact:
Sarah Mobley
Health Professions Education Specialist
Email: Sarah.Mobley2@va.gov
WOC Team
Email: vhabacwocteam@va.gov
Battle Creek PIV Office
Email: battlecreekpivteam@va.gov
TMS Assistance
Email: melanie.nicklow@va.gov