Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Battle Creek Medical Center or Clinics, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
VA Battle Creek Careers
You can check out USAJOBS to see all current VA openings in the Battle Creek, Michigan area. Here are some highlighted career opportunities:
We have many exciting career opportunities for clinical staff in a variety of areas, including Nursing, Lab tech, Social Work, Psychiatry, Primary Care providers, Psychology, and many more. Visit usajobs.gov to find a great opportunity that fits your career goals.
Apply for a job at the VA Battle Creek Medical Center or Clinics
Now is an exciting time to join our team. We have a number of great career opportunities available.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Contact us
If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Battle Creek VA Medical Center, contact our nurse recruiter at 269-223-5240 for more information.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 14
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Map of Battle Creek campus
Phone:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET