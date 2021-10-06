Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Overview:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center depends on the goodwill of our volunteers and benefactors to supplement our workforce, improve the workplace atmosphere, and make Veterans’ experiences more enjoyable.

We’ve compiled some resources here to help you get involved. However, if you have special skills to offer, please contact our Community and Volunteer Services office at 269-223-5497 so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients.

