Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Bay Pines Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on continuous process improvement and by supporting a culture of safety.
Our vision
Our vision is to be a Veteran-centered, integrated health organization ensuring excellent health outcomes via care service, coordination, research, and education; an organization where people choose to work; an engaged community partner; and responsive to National emergencies.
Who we serve
In addition to our main facility at Bay Pines, we offer services in one outpatient healthcare center and seven (7) community-based outpatient clinics. These facilities are located in:
- Bradenton, Florida
- Cape Coral, Florida
- Naples, Florida
- Palm Harbor, Florida
- Port Charlotte, Florida
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Sarasota, Florida
- Sebring, Florida