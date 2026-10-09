Bay Pines VA Research Program

Title: ARTEMiDE-Lung-02- A Phase III, Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter, Global Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab in Combination with Platinum-based Chemotherapy for the First-line treatment of Patients with Metastatic Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (ARTEMIDE-Lung02) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1849539



Synopsis: The purpose of this research is to learn more about the investigational study drug, rilvegostomig (also called AZD2936), and compares the effectiveness and safety of rilvegostomig plus chemotherapy to that of a standard treatment for metastatic squamous NSCLC (pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy). This study is also testing the effectiveness of the diagnostic test used to assess the biomarker PD-L1 to identify metastatic squamous NSCLC participants most likely to benefit from treatment with rilvegostomig in combination with chemotherapy.



Clinical Trials: NCT06692738



Study Team: Local PI: Harsh Bhushan, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Enrolling

Title: ARTEMiDE-Lung-03-- A Phase III, Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter, Global Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab in Combination with Platinum-based Chemotherapy for the First-line treatment of Patients with Metastatic Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (ARTEMIDE-Lung03) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1849541



Synopsis: The purpose of this research is to learn more about the investigational study drug, rilvegostomig (also called AZD2936), and compares the effectiveness and safety of rilvegostomig plus chemotherapy to that of a standard treatment for metastatic non-squamous NSCLC (pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy). This study is also testing the effectiveness of the diagnostic test used to assess the biomarker PD-L1 to identify metastatic non-squamous NSCLC participants most likely to benefit from treatment with rilvegostomig in combination with chemotherapy.



Clinical Trial: NCT06627647



Study Team: Local PI: Harsh Bhushan, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Enrolling

Title: ARTEMiDE-Lung-04-- AA Global Phase III Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of PD-L1-high Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (ARTEMIDE-Lung04) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1884367



Synopsis: This is a Phase III, two-arm, randomized, double-blind, global, multicenter study assessing the efficacy and safety of rilvegostomig compared to pembrolizumab as a 1L treatment for patients with mNSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1.



Clinical Trial: NCT06868277



Study Team: Local PI: Harsh Bhushan, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Enrolling

Title: VALOR-Veterans Affairs Lung Cancer Surgery Or Stereotactic Radiotherapy Trial. VA CSP# 2005 Study #1573963



Synopsis: Veterans diagnosed with stage I non-small cell lung cancer who are healthy enough to have surgery, agree to be randomized to either surgery (standard of care treatment) or an alternative non-surgical treatment - Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SBRT).



Clinical Trial: NCT02984761



Study Team: Local PI: Edward Hong, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Elizabeth Lockaby

Elizabeth.Lockaby@va.gov





Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up

Title: NIGHTINGALE: CliNIcal Utility of ManaGement of Patients witH CT and LDCT Identified Pulmonary Nodules UsinG the Percepta NasAL Swab ClassifiEr – with Familiarization (Veracyte Inc) Study #1725444



Synopsis: The purpose of this research is to evaluate the usefulness of a genomic test (of your genes), the Percepta Nasal Swab, in determining the risk of lung cancer when a lung nodule is detected as part of lung cancer screening or incidentally during a medical workup. The genomic test will utilize a nasal brush. This research includes genome sequencing of RNA, which is a copy of DNA or the building blocks (nucleotides) in your genetic code. You qualify for the study because you have a lung nodule.



Clinical Trial: NCT06426628



Study Team: Local PI: Stephen Clum, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up

Title: KRYSTAL-7- A Phase 2 Trial of Adagrasib Monotherapy and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with KRAS G12C Mutation (Bristol Myers-Squibb) Study #1679339



Synopsis: This is a study assessing the efficacy and safety of Adagrasib alone and in combination with Pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with a KRAS G12C mutation. Patients will be randomized to different arms depending on their Tumor Progression Score (TPS)



Clinical Trial: NCT04613596



Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Enrolling

Title: Destiny-Lung06 - A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label Trial of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Combination with Pembrolizumab Versus Platinum-based Chemotherapy in Combination with Pembrolizumab, as First-line Therapy in Participants with Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic HER2-overexpressing and PD-L1 TPS <50% Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (Daiichi Sankyo) Study #1884377



Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to assess the efficacy and safety of the study drug, trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), in combination with Pembrolizumab versus chemotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer that possess HER2-overexpression and PD-L1 status <50%.



Clinical Trial: NCT06899126



Study Team: Local PI: Michael Shafique, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Enrolling

Title: NRG-LU008 - A Phase 3, Prospective Randomized Trial of Primary Lung Tumor Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Followed by Concurrent Mediastinal Chemoradiation for Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Study #1908059



Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to compare the outcome of patients with locally advanced inoperable non-small cell lung cancer (stage II or III) that receive either conventional radiotherapy to their primary lung tumor and nodal metastases versus stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) to the primary lung tumor followed by conventional radiotherapy to the nodal metastases, in addition to chemotherapy, followed by up to 12 months of immunotherapy.



Clinical Trial: NCT05624996



Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD

Ronald Eland

Ronald.Eland@va.gov





Status: Enrolling

Title: FlowPath Lung Test - Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Sputum using Flow Cytometry and an Automated Analysis Pipeline (bioAffinity Technologies Inc.) Study #1879674



Synopsis: Evaluate the clinical performance of the Flow Cytometry - FlowPath lung test as a sensitive and specific non-invasive diagnostic of sputum samples to identify/detect the presence of lung cancer in high-risk individuals who have existing lung nodules, >6 to <30 mm in diameter, determined by LDCT.



Clinical Trial: NCT07168993



Study Team: Local PI: Stephen Clum, MD

Elizabeth Lockaby

Elizabeth.lockaby@va.gov





Status: Enrolling