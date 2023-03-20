Bay Pines VA Research Program

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Research Program

Here at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) we are dedicated to increasing Veterans' access to high-quality clinical trials; increasing the real-world impact of VA research; putting VA data to work for Veterans; actively promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion; and building community through VA research.

The Medical Research Program is directed by the Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development (ACOS/R) with the support of an Administrative Officer (AO). The ethical and regulatory oversight for all VA-based research studies is provided through the Institutional Review Board (IRB) of Record and the local BPVAHCS Research & Development Committee (RDC). That means that all project aims and objectives, scientific merit, and any recruitment methods and materials provided to prospective subjects are reviewed and approved by those committees before any participants can enroll.

There are more than 29 clinicians at Bay Pines VA conducting clinical research trials and more than 35 approved and active projects that are currently enrolling participants. Research projects cover a broad range of fields and subjects, to include Mental Health, Pain, Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Dermatology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Genetics, Whole Health, Nephrology, COVID-19, and more.

View the chart below for a list of current projects offered at Bay Pines VAHCS. New projects are continuously being approved so check back regularly to see updates.



Interested in Participating in a Clinical Research Trial?

Any Veteran meeting the inclusion and exclusion qualifications for the clinical research project can request to participate. Participation is voluntary and your decision to participate/not participate will have no bearing on the quality of health care you receive. Participants can opt out of a research study at any time.

Certain projects offer monetary compensation for time and travel.

Contact the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's Clinical Study Coordinators for information on the project you are interested in joining and the commitment required from you. Research staff will assist you through the entire recruitment and study process.



Support Bay Pines VA Research

The Bay Pines Foundation, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health and well-being of Veterans by supporting and advancing VA research and education activities, while observing the highest ethical standards.

The foundation depends on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and other organizations to continue its mission. For more information, please email Caitlin.Mahaney@va.gov or call 727-398-6661, ext. 17926.



Spotlight Project of the Month: VA Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)

Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed and treated in VA for lung cancer each year. An estimated 900,000 are at risk for lung cancer due to age, smoking, and environmental exposures during and after military service. Veterans have a higher rate of lung cancer and a lower rate of survival than the general population. BPVAHCS has been selected to participate in the LPOP program and is offering screening, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials to ensure that Veterans have access to cutting-edge oncology care.

The VA LPOP, a component of the VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, aims to give VA clinicians a range of tools to proactively address and treat lung cancer in Veterans. Precision oncology uses patients’ unique genetic profiles from their tumor to tailor individualized treatment and connect them with new therapies through clinical trials. The program goals include: