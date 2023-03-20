Bay Pines VA Research Program
Research projects have significantly contributed to advancements in health care for Veterans and all Americans from every walk of life. VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without the volunteers who take part in our clinical studies. Clinical Research is focused on moving ideas along the translational pathway from scientific discovery to clinical application in order to advance the health care of our Veterans.
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Research Program
Here at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) we are dedicated to increasing Veterans' access to high-quality clinical trials; increasing the real-world impact of VA research; putting VA data to work for Veterans; actively promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion; and building community through VA research.
The Medical Research Program is directed by the Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development (ACOS/R) with the support of an Administrative Officer (AO). The ethical and regulatory oversight for all VA-based research studies is provided through the Institutional Review Board (IRB) of Record and the local BPVAHCS Research & Development Committee (RDC). That means that all project aims and objectives, scientific merit, and any recruitment methods and materials provided to prospective subjects are reviewed and approved by those committees before any participants can enroll.
There are more than 29 clinicians at Bay Pines VA conducting clinical research trials and more than 35 approved and active projects that are currently enrolling participants. Research projects cover a broad range of fields and subjects, to include Mental Health, Pain, Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Dermatology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Genetics, Whole Health, Nephrology, COVID-19, and more.
View the chart below for a list of current projects offered at Bay Pines VAHCS. New projects are continuously being approved so check back regularly to see updates.
Interested in Participating in a Clinical Research Trial?
Any Veteran meeting the inclusion and exclusion qualifications for the clinical research project can request to participate. Participation is voluntary and your decision to participate/not participate will have no bearing on the quality of health care you receive. Participants can opt out of a research study at any time.
Certain projects offer monetary compensation for time and travel.
Contact the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's Clinical Study Coordinators for information on the project you are interested in joining and the commitment required from you. Research staff will assist you through the entire recruitment and study process.
Support Bay Pines VA Research
The Bay Pines Foundation, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health and well-being of Veterans by supporting and advancing VA research and education activities, while observing the highest ethical standards.
The foundation depends on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and other organizations to continue its mission. For more information, please email Caitlin.Mahaney@va.gov or call 727-398-6661, ext. 17926.
Spotlight Project of the Month: VA Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)
Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed and treated in VA for lung cancer each year. An estimated 900,000 are at risk for lung cancer due to age, smoking, and environmental exposures during and after military service. Veterans have a higher rate of lung cancer and a lower rate of survival than the general population. BPVAHCS has been selected to participate in the LPOP program and is offering screening, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials to ensure that Veterans have access to cutting-edge oncology care.
The VA LPOP, a component of the VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, aims to give VA clinicians a range of tools to proactively address and treat lung cancer in Veterans. Precision oncology uses patients’ unique genetic profiles from their tumor to tailor individualized treatment and connect them with new therapies through clinical trials. The program goals include:
- Prioritizing screening to identify early-stage lung cancer in high-risk Veterans
- Offering genetic testing for Veterans with advanced lung cancer
- Improving access to precision-oncology clinical trials for Veterans with advanced lung cancer
- Increasing the number of clinical trials available to provide Veterans with new treatment options for lung cancer
- Enabling rapid translation of discoveries into clinical care
|Study Area
|Title/BP Study Number
|Synopsis
|Study Team
|Status
|Study Area
|Psoriasis
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Multicenter, Open Registry of Patients with Psoriasis who are Candidates for Systemic Therapy Including Biologics "PSOLAR" Study #1573980
|Synopsis
|Observational Study collecting information related to the treatment of psoriasis and evaluates patient and disease characteristics, patient-reported assessments and clinical and quality of life outcomes. Clinical Trials: NCT00508547
|Study Team
|Local PI: Daniel Hogan, MD Lori Sisler lorine.sisler@va.gov 727-385-0223 Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Genetics
|Title/BP Study Number
|Million Veteran Program “MVP” Study #1612959
|Synopsis
|A national research program to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness. All Veterans can participate in this one-time blood collection project.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Allison Williams, RN, Ph.D., ND Gary Smith gary.smith@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext.17284 Lori Sisler lorine.sisler@va.gov 727-385-0223
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Opioid Abuse
|Title/BP Study Number
|Comparative Effectiveness of Two Formulations of Buprenorphine for Treating Opioid Use Disorder in Veterans “VA BRAVE” CSP 2014 Study #1612560
|Synopsis
|Treat Veterans with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to understand whether Buprenorphine a medication to treat OUD, given in a monthly injection form works similarly to or better than buprenorphine oral form. Participation in the study will last 1 year. Clinical Trials: NCT04375033
|Study Team
|Local PI: Maha Lahoud-Bladykas, MD Chris Vallanat christopher.vallanat@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15992 Mariah Alexis mariah.alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Opioid Abuse
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Randomized, Double-Blind Study Comparing 2 Maintenance Dosing Regimens of Buprenorphine Extended-Release Subcutaneous Injection (RBP-6000) in Treatment-Seeking Adult Participants with Opioid Use Disorder and High-risk Opioid Use ”INDIVIOR” Study #1651131
|Synopsis
|The primary objective of the maintenance phase is to compare the efficacy of 100 mg and 300 mg maintenance doses of extended-release buprenorphine administered every 4 weeks. Clinical Trials: NCT04995029
|Study Team
|Local PI: Maha Lahoud-Bladykas, MD Mariah Alexis mariah.alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152 Chayla Lee Chayla.lee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10111
|Status
|To be launched
|Study Area
|Lung Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|Veterans Affairs Lung Cancer Surgery Or Stereotactic Radiotherapy Trial “VALOR” CSP 2005 Study #1573963
|Synopsis
|Veterans diagnosed with stage I non-small cell lung cancer who are healthy enough to have surgery, agree to be randomized to either surgery (standard of care treatment) or an alternative non-surgical treatment - Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SBRT). Clinical Trials: NCT02984761
|Study Team
|Local PIs: Edward Hong, MD Ryan Burri, MD Marlena Kern, RN marlene.kern@va.gov (VA cell) 727-219-7174
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|PTSD/Mental Health
|Title/BP Study Number
|Veteran Health Behavior Study (Wave 2) Study #1573969
|Synopsis
|Observational trial recruiting Veterans who were deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan to learn more about the bidirectional relationships between sleep quality, PTSD symptoms and Alcohol Use Disorder symptoms. Clinical Trials: NCT04552782
|Study Team
|Local PI: Jessica Keith, PhD Anna Rosenblatt Anna.Rosenblatt2@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext.14728 or 727-317-7361 Camille Compton Lori.Compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 14728 or 10151
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Infectious Disease
|Title/BP Study Number
|Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Phase 3 Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety And Immunogenicity of Vaccination With ExPEC9V Study #1624732
|Synopsis
|Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Vaccination With ExPEC9V in the Prevention of Invasive Extraintestinal Pathogenic Escherichia coli Disease in Adults Aged 60 Years And Older with a History of Urinary Tract Infection in the Past 2 Years. Clinical Trials: NCT04899336
|Study Team
|Local PI: Kaley Tash, MD Anna Rosenblatt Anna.Rosenblatt2@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext.17051 or 727-317-7361 Cortny Withee Cortny.Withee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext.15900
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|PTSD/Insomnia
|Title/BP Study Number
|CSP #2016 National Adaptive Trial for PTSD related Insomnia (NAP) Study #1612520
|Synopsis
|A clinical trial to compare the efficacy of trazodone hydrochloride, eszopiclone, and gabapentin to placebo, as adjunctive therapies in the treatment of insomnia symptoms among Veterans with military related PTSD.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ateiat Philips, MD Stella Inting-Toothman 727-398-6661, ext. 17184 727-776-8687 Stella.inting-toothman@va.gov
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Psoriatic Arthritis
|Title/BP Study Number
|Solstice- Guselkumab therapy in patients with active Psoraitic Arthritis (PsA) Study #1634796
|Synopsis
|For Veterans with active psoriatic arthritis who have failed a prior anti-TNF (Humira, Enbrel, etc.) The primary objective is to evaluate the efficacy of guselkumab.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Priyanka Murali, MD Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975 Camille Compton Camille.compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 14728 or 10151
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Psoriatic Arthritis
|Title/BP Study Number
|Star- Guselkumab therapy in patients with Psoraitic Arthritis (PsA) who have never been treated with a biologic before Study #1634798
|Synopsis
|For bionaive Veterans who have never been treated with a biologic participants with psoriatic arthritis axial disease. The goal is to evaluate the efficacy of guselkumab by assessing reduction in axial symptoms.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Priyanka Murali, MD Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975 Camille Compton Camille.compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 14728 or 10151
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Psoriatic Arthritis
|Title/BP Study Number
|Affinity- Combination therapy with guselkumab and golimumab in patients with Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Study #1634801
|Synopsis
|For Veterans with active psoriatic arthritis, who have failed prior treatment of anti-TNF (Humira, Enbrel, etc.) and are interested in a dual therapy of guselkumab AND golimumab.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Priyanka Murali, MD Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975 Camille Compton Camille.compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 14728 or 10151
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Cardiology
|Title/BP Study Number
|Pragmatic Evaluation of Events and Benefits of Lipid-Lowering in Older Adults (PREVENTABLE) Trial Study #1612747
|Synopsis
|PREVENTABLE is a multi-center, randomized, parallel group, placebo-controlled superiority study that will evaluate if taking a statin could help older adults live independently for longer by preventing dementia, disability, or heart disease. PREVENTABLE will randomly assign Atorvastatin 40 mg daily or matching placebo once daily to 20,000 community-dwelling adults ≥75 years of age without clinically evident cardiovascular disease, significant disability, or dementia, and follow them for up to 5 years. Clinical Trials: NCT04262206
|Study Team
|Local PI: Dennis Hall Chayla Lee Chayla.lee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10111 Cortny Withee Cortny.Withee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15900
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Infectious Disease
|Title/BP Study Number
|CSP #2001 Investigation of Rifampin to Reduce Pedal Amputations for Osteomyelitis in Diabetics (VA INTREPID) Study #1613455
|Synopsis
|VA Cooperative Study #2001 is a prospective, randomized, double-blind investigation of the addition of 6 weeks of rifampin, 600 mg daily, vs. matched placebo (riboflavin) to standard-of-care, backbone antimicrobial therapy for Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis. The primary endpoint is amputation-free survival. Clinical Trials: NCT03012529
|Study Team
|Local PI: Melissa Abercrombie, MD Cortny Withee Cortny.Withee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15900 Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Infectious Disease
|Title/BP Study Number
|CSP #596 Optimal Treatment for Recurrent Clostridium difficile Infection (OpTION) Study #1613094
|Synopsis
|The primary objective of this study is to determine whether 1) standard fidaxomicin treatment and 2) standard vancomycin treatment followed by taper and pulse vancomycin treatment are superior to standard vancomycin treatment alone for sustained clinical response at day 59 for all treatments, for participants with either their first or second recurrence of C. difficile infection. Clinical Trials: NCT02667418
|Study Team
|Local PI: Kaley Tash, MD Cortny Withee Cortny.Withee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15900 Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Cardiology
|Title/BP Study Number
|CSP2002 VA-IMPACT Investigation of Metformin in Pre-Diabetes on Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular OuTcomes Study #TBD
|Synopsis
|VA Cooperative Studies Program #2002 will determine whether treatment with metformin, compared with placebo, reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with pre-diabetes and established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).
|Study Team
|Local PI: Manjunath Harlapur, MD Stella Inting-Toothman (727) 398-6661, ext. 17184 (727) 776-8687 Stella.inting-toothman@va.gov Sarah Crim sarah.crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975
|Status
|To be launched
|Study Area
|Lung Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|LungLife AI Inc. Study #1651410
|Synopsis
|The objective of this study is to use blood draws to validate a device developed by LungLife AI Inc in detecting circulating tumor cells for patients presenting with pulmonary nodules. The test aims to aid in the detection of early-stage lung cancer. Clinical Trials: NCT05171491
|Study Team
|Local PI: Stephen Clum, MD Camille Compton Lori.compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10151 Mariah Alexis Mariah.alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Prostate Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|Identification of Targetable Prostate Cancer Alterations Through Tumor DNA Screening Study #1573965
|Synopsis
|This is an observational, non-interventional study of screening veterans receiving care within Bay Pines VA Healthcare System who carry the diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer, metastatic or recurrent, for the presence of DNA mutations in tumor or germline DNA which could provide access to therapies with potential to significantly prolong survival.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842 Mariah Alexis Mariah.Alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Prostate Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|VA STARPORT: Veterans Affairs Seamless Phase II/III Randomized Trial of Standard Systemic Therapy with or without PET-directed Local Therapy for Oligorecurrent Prostate Cancer Study #1616760
|Synopsis
|This is an interventional study for patients with oligorecurrent prostate cancer to determine whether adding metastasis-directed therapy to standard systemic therapy improves disease outcomes further. This study also determines if certain mutations present in tumor DNA can predict if Veterans will benefit from PET-directed local therapy.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Lung Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Phase III, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind, Multi-center, International Study of Durvalumab with Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for the Treatment of Patients with unresected Stage I/II, lymph-node negative Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (PACIFIC-4/RTOG-3515) Study #1600510
|Synopsis
|This is a study assessing the efficacy and safety of durvalumab versus placebo with standard of care Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) in patients with unresected clinical Stage I/II lymph node-negative (T1 to T3N0M0) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842 Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Bladder Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial to Study the Efficacy and Safety of Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) in Combination With Chemoradiotherapy (CRT) versus CRT Alone in Participants with Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC). Study #1573968
|Synopsis
|This is a trial for muscle-invasive bladder cancer to compare intact event-free survival in participants from Arm A (pembrolizumab + chemoradiotherapy) and Arm B (placebo + chemoradiotherapy).
|Study Team
|Local PI: Andrew Leone, MD Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Lung Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Phase 2 Trial of MRTX849 Monotherapy and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with KRAS G12C Mutation Study #1679339
|Synopsis
|This is a study assessing the efficacy and safety of MRTX849 alone and in combination with Pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with a KRAS G12C mutation. Patients will be randomized to different arms depending on their Tumor Progression Score (TPS).
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842 Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Mariah Alexis Mariah.Alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Bladder Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|An observational study of efficacy and utility of Cxbladder tests in the identification of low vs high risk patients and the detection of urothelial carcinoma in patients presenting with hematuria Study #1683093
|Synopsis
|This is an observational study recruiting patients presenting with blood in the urine, who are undergoing investigation for the presence of Urothelial Carcinoma. This study is designed to compare the Cxbladder tests versus standard of care procedures.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Andrew Leone, MD Mariah Alexis Mariah.Alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152 Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842
|Status
|To be launched
|Study Area
|Head and Neck Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|Randomized Phase II/III Trial of Radiation with High-Dose Cisplatin (100 mg/m2) Every Three Weeks versus Radiation with Low-Dose Weekly Cisplatin (40 mg/m2) for Patients with Locoregionally Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN) Clinical Trials: NCT05050162. Study #1682403
|Synopsis
|This study for patients with locoregionally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck is to determine whether radiation with low-dose cisplatin weekly is superior in terms of acute toxicity to radiation with high-dose cisplatin every 3 weeks.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842 Mariah Alexis Mariah.Alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Prostate Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Single-arm, Open-label, Phase II Study of Checkpoint Inhibitors in Men with Progressive Metastatic Castrate Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Characterized by a Mismatch Repair Deficiency or Biallelic CDK12 Inactivation (CHOMP). Study #1612473
|Synopsis
|The purpose of this study is to determine the response rate to the anti-PD1 antibody, pembrolizumab in Veterans with mCRPC characterized by either mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) or biallelic inactivation of CDK12.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Prostate Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|An open-label, multicenter phase II study to compare the efficacy of carboplatin as first-line followed by second-line olaparib versus olaparib as first-line followed by second-line carboplatin in the treatment of patients with castration resistant prostate cancer containing homologous recombination deficiency (COBRA). Study #1612483
|Synopsis
|To determine progression free survival (PFS) to initial therapy (PFS-1L) with carboplatin vs. olaparib in the treatment of patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) containing inactivation of the homologous DNA repair pathway, including BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2, BARD1, BRIP1, CHEK1, FANCL, RAD51B, RAD51C, and RAD54L.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842 Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Prostate Cancer
|Title/BP Study Number
|VA Multi-Omics Analysis Platform for Prostate Cancer and Sequencing (VA MAPP-SEQ) Biorepository Study #1713735
|Synopsis
|Biorepository for men with the potential to be diagnosed with prostate cancer or having a diagnosis of prostate cancer scheduled to undergo surgical/non-surgical procedure on the prostate gland or metastatic tissue. The purpose of this study is to create a centralized biorepository for future research for Veterans with prostate cancer.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Andrew Leone, MD Hayley Maither Hayley.maither@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15925 Kameron Wheelock Kameron.Wheelock@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17842 Mariah Alexis Mariah.Alexis@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10152
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Pulmonary/COPD
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Phase III, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Chronic-dosing, Parallel-group, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety to Two Dose Regimens of MEDI3506 in Participants with Symptomatic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) with a History of COPD Exacerbations (TITANIA). Study #1672631
|Synopsis
|For Veterans 40 years and older with a diagnosis of COPD who have a history of exacerbations within the past year. The goal is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MEDI3506 300 mg every 8 weeks and 300 mg every 4 weeks dose regimens. The study is to be conducted.
|Study Team
|Local PI: Ravi Patel, MD Sarah Crim Sarah.Crim@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 17975 Lori Camille Compton Lori.Compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10151 Chayla Lee Chayla.Lee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10111
|Status
|Enrolling
|Study Area
|Cardiology
|Title/BP Study Number
|A Multi-Center Study Evaluating Participants who Received CanGaroo® Envelope, TYRX™ Envelope, or No Envelope During CIED Implantation. Study #1605396
|Synopsis
|The purpose of this study is to look at the differences of healing and complications in patients who have had previous heart device procedures done. The study will compare the results of the previous procedure (a type of envelope used or no envelope used). Clinical Trials: NCT04645173
|Study Team
|Local PI: Afolabi Sangosanya, MD Cortny Withee Cortny.Withee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 15900 Lori Camille Compton Lori.Compton@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10151 Chayla Lee Chayla.Lee@va.gov 727-398-6661, ext. 10111
|Status
|Enrolling
Research & Development Service Administrative Office Contact Information
Email: vhabayresearch@va.gov