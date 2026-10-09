Bay Pines VA Research Program
Research projects have significantly contributed to advancements in health care for Veterans and all Americans from every walk of life. VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without the volunteers who take part in our clinical studies. Clinical Research is focused on moving ideas along the translational pathway from scientific discovery to clinical application in order to advance the health care of our Veterans.
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Research Program
Research projects cover a broad range of fields and subjects, to include Mental Health, Pain, Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Dermatology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Genetics, Whole Health, Nephrology, COVID-19, and more.
View the chart below for a list of current projects offered at Bay Pines VAHCS. New projects are continuously being approved so check back regularly to see updates.
Interested in Participating in a Clinical Research Trial?
Any Veteran meeting the inclusion and exclusion qualifications for the clinical research project can request to participate. Participation is voluntary and your decision to participate/not participate will have no bearing on the quality of health care or benefits you receive. Participants can opt out of a research study at any time.
Certain projects offer monetary compensation for time and travel.
Contact the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's Clinical Study Coordinators for information on the project you are interested in joining and the commitment required from you. Please do not send Protected Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information to study team members. Study team members may only respond to email or telephone inquiries related to Bay Pines Research. Research staff will assist you through the entire recruitment and study process.
Bay Pines Active Clinical Research Studies - Updated February 2026
Bladder Cancer
Title: "ReplaceCysto" Replacing Invasive Cystoscopy with Urine Testing for Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Surveillance (National Cancer Institute) Study # 1838272
Synopsis: The study aims to determine if urine-based surveillance can improve the quality of life and reduce discomfort compared to traditional cystoscopy.
Clinical Trial: NCT05796375
Study Team: Local PI: Andrew Leone, MD
Anna Rosenblatt
Anna.Rosenblatt2@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Cardiology
Title: PREVENTABLE- Pragmatic Evaluation of Events and Benefits of Lipid-Lowering in Older Adults Trial Study #1612747
Synopsis: PREVENTABLE is a multi-center, randomized, parallel group, placebo-controlled superiority study that will evaluate if taking a statin could help older adults live independently for longer by preventing dementia, disability, or heart disease. PREVENTABLE will randomly assign Atorvastatin 40 mg daily or matching placebo once daily to 20,000 community-dwelling adults ≥75 years of age without clinically evident cardiovascular disease, significant disability, or dementia, and follow them for up to 5 years.
Clinical Trial: NCT04262206
Study Team: Local PI: Dennis Hall
Anna Rosenblatt
Anna.Rosenblatt2@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: VA-IMPACT- Investigation of Metformin in Pre-Diabetes on Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Out comes. VA CSP #2002 Study #1612520
Synopsis: VA Cooperative Studies Program #2002 will determine whether treatment with metformin, compared with placebo, reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with pre-diabetes and established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)
Clinical Trial: NCT02915198
Study Team: Local PI: Manjunath Harlapur, MD
Sarah Crim
Sarah.Crim@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: ICONIC-HF- A Phase III, randomized, open-label, blinded endpoint, comparative trial of ferric derisomaltose versus no intravenous iron in iron deficient subjects with symptomatic chronic heart failure. (Pharmacosmos A/S) #2002 Study #1897416
Synopsis: To determine if intravenous iron therapy (ferric derisomaltose) reduces the risk of hospitalization and improves outcomes in heart failure patients with iron deficiency. This study aims to address iron deficiency, which is known to significantly impact the quality of life in heart failure patients.
Clinical Trial: NCT06929806
Study Team: Local PI: Manjunath Harlapur, MD
Sarah Crim
Sarah.Crim@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Dermatology
Title: VA- B3C-Basal Cell Carcinoma Chemoprevention Trial (B3C). Efficacy of Imiquimod for the prevention of Basal Cell Carcinomas VA CSP #2019 Study # 1743196
Synopsis: This is an intent-to-treat, parallel design, multicenter randomized trial and the primary intervention is a double-blind comparison of Imiquimod (IMQ) vs. placebo cream for preventing basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin on the face at one year and over 3 years after therapy. Participants will apply the IMQ or placebo cream to the face daily at bedtime for 12 weeks. This study will recruit 1630 Veterans at high risk of BCC from 17 VA medical centers.
Clinical Trial: NCT05212246
Study Team: Local PI: Daniel Hogan, MD
Mini Sajan
mini.sajan@va.gov
Status: Enrollment Pending
Diabetes
Title: VA PTXRx- Pentoxifylline in Diabetic Kidney Disease VA CSP# 2008 Study # 1707595
Synopsis: Compare the time until End Stage Renal Disease or death between participants randomized to Pentoxifylline (PTX) or placebo.
Clinical Trial: NCT03625648
Study Team: Local PI: Hemalatha Gutta, MD
Mini Sajan
mini.sajan@va.gov
Elizabeth Lockaby
Elizabeth.Lockaby@va.gov
Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up
Title: MAVERICKS- Concurrent optical and magnetic stimulation (COMS) for treatment of refractory diabetic foot ulcer; a prospective randomized, sham-controlled, double-blinded, pivotal clinical trial Study # 1752655
Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the treatment with the COMS One device in subjects with refractory diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).
Clinical Trials: NCT05758545
Study Team: Local PI: Melissa Abercrombie, MD
Ashlee Tavernier
Ashlee.Tavernier@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Genetics
Title: MVP- Million Veteran Program Study #1612959
Synopsis: A national research program to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness. All Veterans can participate in this one-time only blood collection project.
Clinical Trial: NCT04178122
Study Team: Local PI: Daniel Hogan, MD
Status: On Hold
Gastrointestinal (GI)
Title: NRG-CC005-FORTE- Five- or Ten-Year Colonoscopy for 1-2 Non-Advanced Adenomatous Polyps Study #1746496
Synopsis: This study is to determine the benefit and yield of surveillance colonoscopy in patients with non-advanced adenomas is a high priority because of the high prevalence of adenomas. Veterans are randomized to either receive a colonoscopy 5-year post identification or 10 years post identification of adenomas.
Clinical Trial: NCT05080673
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Anna Rosenblatt
Anna.Rosenblatt2@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Head and Neck Cancer
Title: NRG-HN009- Randomized Phase II/III Trial of Radiation with High-Dose Cisplatin (100 mg/m2) Every Three Weeks versus Radiation with Low-Dose Weekly Cisplatin (40 mg/m2) for Patients with Locoregionally Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN) Study # 1682403
Synopsis: This study for patients with locoregionally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck is to determine whether radiation with low-dose cisplatin weekly is superior in terms of acute toxicity to radiation with high-dose cisplatin every 3 weeks.
Clinical Trial: NCT05050162
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Closed for enrollment; Active Follow-up
Title: NRG-HN016- CONCISE - Radiotherapy with Concurrent Cetuximab vs. Carboplatin and Paclitaxel in Patients with Stage III - IVB Head and Neck Cancer with a Contraindication to Cisplatin: A Pragmatic Phase III Randomized Trial Study # 1951250
Synopsis: This phase III trial compares cetuximab to chemotherapy, carboplatin and paclitaxel, with intensity modulated radiation therapy for the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer who are unable to receive cisplatin.
Clinical Trial: NCT07441681
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Infectious Disease
Title: BEETHOVEN, A Phase 3, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blinded, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of a Clostridioides difficile Vaccine in Adults 65 Years of Age and Older.(Pfizer) Study #1896278
Synopsis: The purpose of the study is to learn about how effective, safe, and tolerable the Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) vaccine is in decreasing the number of C. difficile infections (pCDI) in adults 65 years of age or older.
Clinical Trial: NCT07282665
Study Team: Local PI: Leigh Medaris, MD
Sarah Crim
Sarah.Crim@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Lung Cancer
Title: ARTEMiDE-Lung-02- A Phase III, Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter, Global Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab in Combination with Platinum-based Chemotherapy for the First-line treatment of Patients with Metastatic Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (ARTEMIDE-Lung02) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1849539
Synopsis: The purpose of this research is to learn more about the investigational study drug, rilvegostomig (also called AZD2936), and compares the effectiveness and safety of rilvegostomig plus chemotherapy to that of a standard treatment for metastatic squamous NSCLC (pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy). This study is also testing the effectiveness of the diagnostic test used to assess the biomarker PD-L1 to identify metastatic squamous NSCLC participants most likely to benefit from treatment with rilvegostomig in combination with chemotherapy.
Clinical Trials: NCT06692738
Study Team: Local PI: Harsh Bhushan, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: ARTEMiDE-Lung-03-- A Phase III, Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter, Global Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab in Combination with Platinum-based Chemotherapy for the First-line treatment of Patients with Metastatic Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (ARTEMIDE-Lung03) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1849541
Synopsis: The purpose of this research is to learn more about the investigational study drug, rilvegostomig (also called AZD2936), and compares the effectiveness and safety of rilvegostomig plus chemotherapy to that of a standard treatment for metastatic non-squamous NSCLC (pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy). This study is also testing the effectiveness of the diagnostic test used to assess the biomarker PD-L1 to identify metastatic non-squamous NSCLC participants most likely to benefit from treatment with rilvegostomig in combination with chemotherapy.
Clinical Trial: NCT06627647
Study Team: Local PI: Harsh Bhushan, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: ARTEMiDE-Lung-04-- AA Global Phase III Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of PD-L1-high Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (ARTEMIDE-Lung04) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1884367
Synopsis: This is a Phase III, two-arm, randomized, double-blind, global, multicenter study assessing the efficacy and safety of rilvegostomig compared to pembrolizumab as a 1L treatment for patients with mNSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1.
Clinical Trial: NCT06868277
Study Team: Local PI: Harsh Bhushan, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: VALOR-Veterans Affairs Lung Cancer Surgery Or Stereotactic Radiotherapy Trial. VA CSP# 2005 Study #1573963
Synopsis: Veterans diagnosed with stage I non-small cell lung cancer who are healthy enough to have surgery, agree to be randomized to either surgery (standard of care treatment) or an alternative non-surgical treatment - Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SBRT).
Clinical Trial: NCT02984761
Study Team: Local PI: Edward Hong, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Elizabeth Lockaby
Elizabeth.Lockaby@va.gov
Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up
Title: NIGHTINGALE: CliNIcal Utility of ManaGement of Patients witH CT and LDCT Identified Pulmonary Nodules UsinG the Percepta NasAL Swab ClassifiEr – with Familiarization (Veracyte Inc) Study #1725444
Synopsis: The purpose of this research is to evaluate the usefulness of a genomic test (of your genes), the Percepta Nasal Swab, in determining the risk of lung cancer when a lung nodule is detected as part of lung cancer screening or incidentally during a medical workup. The genomic test will utilize a nasal brush. This research includes genome sequencing of RNA, which is a copy of DNA or the building blocks (nucleotides) in your genetic code. You qualify for the study because you have a lung nodule.
Clinical Trial: NCT06426628
Study Team: Local PI: Stephen Clum, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up
Title: KRYSTAL-7- A Phase 2 Trial of Adagrasib Monotherapy and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with KRAS G12C Mutation (Bristol Myers-Squibb) Study #1679339
Synopsis: This is a study assessing the efficacy and safety of Adagrasib alone and in combination with Pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with a KRAS G12C mutation. Patients will be randomized to different arms depending on their Tumor Progression Score (TPS)
Clinical Trial: NCT04613596
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: Destiny-Lung06 - A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label Trial of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Combination with Pembrolizumab Versus Platinum-based Chemotherapy in Combination with Pembrolizumab, as First-line Therapy in Participants with Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic HER2-overexpressing and PD-L1 TPS <50% Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (Daiichi Sankyo) Study #1884377
Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to assess the efficacy and safety of the study drug, trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), in combination with Pembrolizumab versus chemotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer that possess HER2-overexpression and PD-L1 status <50%.
Clinical Trial: NCT06899126
Study Team: Local PI: Michael Shafique, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: NRG-LU008 - A Phase 3, Prospective Randomized Trial of Primary Lung Tumor Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy Followed by Concurrent Mediastinal Chemoradiation for Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Study #1908059
Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to compare the outcome of patients with locally advanced inoperable non-small cell lung cancer (stage II or III) that receive either conventional radiotherapy to their primary lung tumor and nodal metastases versus stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) to the primary lung tumor followed by conventional radiotherapy to the nodal metastases, in addition to chemotherapy, followed by up to 12 months of immunotherapy.
Clinical Trial: NCT05624996
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: FlowPath Lung Test - Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Sputum using Flow Cytometry and an Automated Analysis Pipeline (bioAffinity Technologies Inc.) Study #1879674
Synopsis: Evaluate the clinical performance of the Flow Cytometry - FlowPath lung test as a sensitive and specific non-invasive diagnostic of sputum samples to identify/detect the presence of lung cancer in high-risk individuals who have existing lung nodules, >6 to <30 mm in diameter, determined by LDCT.
Clinical Trial: NCT07168993
Study Team: Local PI: Stephen Clum, MD
Elizabeth Lockaby
Elizabeth.lockaby@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Nephrology
Title: I CAN- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ravulizumab in Adult Participants with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN) Study# 1799500
Synopsis: The primary objective of this study to evaluate the efficacy of ravulizumab compared with placebo to reduce proteinuria and slow the rate of eGFR decline in adult participants with IgAN who are at risk of disease progression.
Clinical Trial: NCT06291376
Study Team: Local PI: Ashwinikumar Patil, MD
Anna Rosenblatt
Anna.Rosenblatt2@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Opioid Abuse
Title: VA BRAVE- Comparative Effectiveness of Two Formulations of Buprenorphine for Treating Opioid Use Disorder in Veterans VA CSP# 2014 Study # 1573941
Synopsis: Treat Veterans with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to understand whether Buprenorphine a medication to treat OUD, given in a monthly injection form works similarly to or better than buprenorphine oral form. Participation in the study will last 1 year.
Clinical Trial: NCT04375033
Study Team: Local PI: Maha Lahoud-Bladykas, MD
Chris Vallanat
Christopher.Vallanat@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Prostate Cancer
Title: KLK2-comPAS - A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of Pasritamig (JNJ- 78278343), a T-cell-redirecting Agent Targeting Human Kallikrein 2, + Best Supportive Care Versus Best Supportive Care for Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (Janssen Research & Development, LLC) Study # 1884378
Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to compare the study drug, Pasritamig (JNJ-78278343), to placebo in men with late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Clinical Trial: NCT07164443
Study Team: Local PI: Michael Shafique, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: Identification of Targetable Prostate Cancer Alterations Through Tumor DNA Screening (Prostate Cancer Foundation) Study # 1573965
Synopsis: TThis is an observational, non-interventional biomarker study of DNA sequencing of tumor or germline DNA of veterans with advanced prostate cancer to identify patients who might benefit from treatments which are not standard therapy (research or other) for advanced prostate cancer in the current
treatment algorithm.
Clinical Trial: NA
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: NRG-GU013 - The phase III ‘High Five Trial’ Five fraction radiation for high-risk prostate cancer Study # 1907693
Synopsis: The purpose of this clinical trial is to compare outcomes between men with high-risk prostate cancer that receive shorter duration radiotherapy, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), to those that receive conventional radiotherapy.
Clinical Trial: NCT05946213
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: NRG-GU009- PREDICT-RT*-Parallel Phase III Randomized trials for High-Risk Prostate Cancer Evaluating De-Intensification for Lower Genomic Risk and Intensification of Concurrent Therapy for Higher Genomic Risk with Radiation *Prostate RNA Expression/Decipher to Individualize Concurrent Therapy with Radiation Study # 1694062
Synopsis: This phase III trial compares less intense hormone therapy and radiation therapy to usual hormone therapy and radiation therapy in treating patients with high-risk prostate cancer and low gene risk score. This trial also compares more intense hormone therapy and radiation therapy to usual hormone therapy and radiation therapy in patients with high-risk prostate cancer and high gene risk score.
Clinical Trial: NCT04513717
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up
Title: NRG-GU010- GUIDANCE-Parallel Phase III Randomized Trials of Genomic-Risk Stratification Unfavorable Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer: De-Intensification and Intensification Clinical Trial Evaluation Study # 1694082
Synopsis: The Guidance trial emphasizes personalized care by matching treatment intensity to the individual's cancer aggressiveness, leading to more targeted and effective therapies for prostate cancer patients. This is a clinical trial for men with unfavorable intermediate risk prostate cancer. This trial is checking whether doctors can safely customize treatment based on low or high gene scores. This would potentially reduce unnecessary toxicity from overtreatment and improve outcomes in those with higher need.
Clinical Trial: NCT05050084
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Closed for enrollment; Active follow-up
Title: VA STARPORT: Veterans Affairs Seamless Phase II/III Randomized Trial of Standard Systemic Therapy with or without PET-directed Local Therapy for Oligorecurrent Prostate Cancer (VA Clinical Sciences and Research & Development) Study #1616760
Synopsis: This is an interventional study for patients with oligorecurrent prostate cancer to determine whether adding metastasis-directed therapy to standard systemic therapy improves disease outcomes further. This study also determines if certain mutations present in tumor DNA can predict if Veterans will benefit from PET-directed local therapy.
Clinical Trial: NCT04787744
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: VA MAPP- VA Multi-Omics Analysis Platform for Prostate Cancer and Sequencing Biorepository (Prostate Cancer Foundation) Study #1713735
Synopsis: Biorepository for men with the potential to be diagnosed with prostate cancer or having a diagnosis of prostate cancer scheduled to undergo surgical/non-surgical procedure on the prostate gland or metastatic tissue. The purpose of this study is to create a centralized biorepository for future research for Veterans with prostate cancer.
Study Team: Local PI: Andrew Leone, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Title: ONCOMINE- Identification of Targetable Prostate Cancer Alterations Through Tumor DNA Screening Study #1573965
Synopsis: This is an observational, non-interventional study of screening veterans receiving care within Bay Pines VA Healthcare System who carry the diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer, metastatic or recurrent, for the presence of DNA mutations in tumor or germline DNA which could provide access to therapies with potential to significantly prolong survival.
Study Team: Local PI: Ryan Burri, MD
Ronald Eland
Ronald.Eland@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Pulmonology
Title: JOURNEY- A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter, phase III study to evaluate the efficacy & safety of Tezepelumab in adult participants with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (AstraZeneca) Study # 1893864
Synopsis: This study will investigate the efficacy and safety of Tezepelumab as add-on treatment to inhaled maintenance therapy in a COPD population with a history of exacerbations. This study will compare the safety and tolerability of Tezepelumab with placebo in participants with moderate to very severe COPD.
Clinical Trial: NCT06878261
Study Team: Local PI: Ravi Patel, MD
Sarah Crim
Sarah.Crim@va.gov
Status: Enrolling
Support Bay Pines VA Research
The Bay Pines Foundation, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health and well-being of Veterans by supporting and advancing VA research and education activities, while observing the highest ethical standards.
The foundation depends on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and other organizations to continue its mission. For more information, please email Caitlin.Mahaney@va.gov or call 727-398-6661, ext. 17926.
Research & Development Service Administrative Office Contact Information
Email: vhabayresearch@va.gov