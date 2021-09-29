Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 727-398-6661, ext. 14264.

Nondenominational Chapel

C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center

Building 100

Room 5c

Map of Bay Pines campus

Phone: 727-398-6661, ext. 14264

Hours: 24/7

Services

Weekday Worship Services:

Catholic Mass: Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. ET - Veterans Chapel

Prayer service: Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. ET - Chapel at Bay Pines

Catholic Mass: Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. ET - Chapel at Bay Pines

Sunday Worship Services: