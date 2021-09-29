Chaplain services
VA Bay Pines health care chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 727-398-6661, ext. 14264.
Nondenominational Chapel
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
Building 100
Room 5c
Map of Bay Pines campus
Phone: 727-398-6661, ext. 14264
Hours: 24/7
Services
Weekday Worship Services:
- Catholic Mass: Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. ET - Veterans Chapel
- Prayer service: Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. ET - Chapel at Bay Pines
- Catholic Mass: Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. ET - Chapel at Bay Pines
Sunday Worship Services:
- Protestant service - 9:00 a.m. ET, Veterans Chapel
- Catholic Mass - 9:00 a.m. ET, Chapel at Bay Pines
- Catholic Mass - 11:00 a.m. ET, Veterans Chapel
- Protestant service - 11:00 a.m. ET, Chapel at Bay Pines