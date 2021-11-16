Transportation Services for Veterans

About VTS services

The Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) is a supplement to the existing transportation available for Veterans. The service is available for Veterans with special needs and for those who do not have available transportation to and from their appointments at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center (VAMC). VTS is available at no cost to the Veteran.

Eligibility Requirements

You must be a Veteran enrolled for VA Health Care benefits

You must have a scheduled and authorized medical appointment requiring travel

NOTE: A Veteran may be accompanied by one caregiver, spouse, or family member

Arrange a ride with VTS

To Schedule Transportation with VTS, please contact your primary care provider, call 727-398-6661 extension 15624 or email VHABAYTransportationInquiries@va.gov. Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance to ensure there is a seat reserved for you.