Transportation Services for Veterans
There are several free and for cost transportation services available for Veterans and their families if transportation is needed for scheduled appointments at your local VA health care location.
About VTS services
The Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) is a supplement to the existing transportation available for Veterans. The service is available for Veterans with special needs and for those who do not have available transportation to and from their appointments at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center (VAMC). VTS is available at no cost to the Veteran.
Eligibility Requirements
- You must be a Veteran enrolled for VA Health Care benefits
- You must have a scheduled and authorized medical appointment requiring travel
NOTE: A Veteran may be accompanied by one caregiver, spouse, or family member
Arrange a ride with VTS
To Schedule Transportation with VTS, please contact your primary care provider, call 727-398-6661 extension 15624 or email VHABAYTransportationInquiries@va.gov. Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance to ensure there is a seat reserved for you.
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
VTN is a system of transportation operated by volunteers. This service is free of charge and is available to Veterans who do not have available transportation to and from their medical appointments at the Bay Pines VAMC or Bay Pines operated Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
Eligibility Requirements
- Enrolled in VA healthcare
- Reservations must be made in advance, as volunteer drivers provide service.
Arrange a ride with VTN
To schedule transportation with VTN, please call one of the following dispatchers in your respective county:
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Joseph (Joe) Oster
16 Bunker Circle
Rotunda West, FL 34287
612-807-7422
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Tully Dennis
401 Schumacher
Sebring, FL 33872
863-471-6227 Ext. 22697
863-287-6448
COLLIER COUNTY
Eliud 'Pico' Torres
2705 Horseshoe Dr. South
Naples, FL 34104
239-252-4826
239-652-1800 Ext. 20551
LEE COUNTY
Eliud 'Pico' Torres
2489 Diplomat Pkwy East
Cape Coral, FL 33909
239-652-1800 Ext. 20551
DESOTO COUNTY
Walter Heinlein
3864 NW Southford Rd.
Arcadia, FL 34266
863-993-9670 or 727-709-6656
SARASOTA/MANATEE
Kathy Turner
5682 Bee Ridge Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34233
727-458-3025
HENDRY COUNTY
David Abney, Sr. VSO
P.O. Box 2340
LaBelle, FL 33975
863-599-8286
863-612-0300 (DAV)
PALM HARBOR
Steve Tillotson
35209 U.S. Hwy 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
727-734-5276 or 727-475-8938
Cell: 727-432-3651
PINELLAS COUNTY
Codie Johnson (Voluntary Service)
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Mail Code 135
Bay Pines, FL 33744
727-368-6661 Ext. 14686
Cell: 727-276-9992
City and County Transportation Resources
There are also several transportation options available in your local community. A list of helpful links is provided below.
- Charlotte County * (Port Charlotte CBOC)
- Charlotte County Transit – curb to curb transit service
- Transportation Disadvantaged Program – curb to curb transportation service
- Collier County * (Naples CBOC)
- Collier Area Transit (CAT) – fixed route public transportation
- Collier Area Paratransit System (CAP) – public transportation
- Medicaid Transport (MTM) – non emergency medical transportation
- LinC – A new route that will link Collier County and Lee County
- Highlands, Desoto and Hardee Counties * (Sebring CBOC)
- Veolia Transportation Service – Community Transportation Coordinator
- Lee County * (Lee County VA Healthcare Center)
- Leetran – local fixed route
- Passport – paratransit service
- Cape Coral Mini-Bus Service * - door to door transport service for transportation disadvantaged
- Manatee County * (Bradenton CBOC)
- Local fixed routes
- Handy Bus – Transportation disadvantaged
- Veteran transportation to Bay Pines VAMC and James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)
- Pinellas County * ( Bay Pines VAMC, Saint Petersburg CBOC, and Palm Harbor CBOC)
- Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA)
- Local fixed route ( Bay Pines VAMC – Route 18)
- Transportation Disadvantage Program – reduced cost transportation for residents who qualify
- Demand Response Transportation (DART) - public transportation for people who, because of their disability, are unable to independently use PSTA fixed route system
- Sarasota County * (Sarasota CBOC)
- Local fixed routes
- SCAT Plus – transportation for the disadvantaged
- Transportation for Veterans to Bay Pines VAMC and James A. Haley Veterans Hospital
Other Veteran shuttle services
Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. We offer a free shuttle service on our main Bay Pines campus to assist Veterans and their escorts from the parking lots to any of our campus buildings.
Main Building
Map of Bay Pines campus
Questions: Voluntary Service 727-398-6661 ext. 14686
Contact us
For general questions, help and support related to transportation, please call the contact below.
Contact:
John Stickney, Mobility Manager
Email: John.Stickney@va.gov
Phone: 727-398-6661 ext. 12166