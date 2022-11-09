Veterans Day Ceremony
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System at 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, Bay Pines, FL 33744 is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. EST on Nov. 13, 2022. This event has been rescheduled due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. About 600 people are expected to attend.
Retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin R. Steele will be the guest speaker.