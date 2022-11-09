 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Where: 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, Bay Pines, FL 33744

Cost: Free

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System at 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, Bay Pines, FL 33744 is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. EST on Nov. 13, 2022. This event has been rescheduled due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. About 600 people are expected to attend.

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin R. Steele will be the guest speaker.

