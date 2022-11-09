Veterans Day Ceremony

Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's C.W.Y VA Medical Center and all other outlying clinics, except for our Naples VA clinic, will be closed through Nov. 10.

Veterans who have appointments that are appropriate for virtual care, will be contacted by their provider via telephone at their scheduled appointment time. If virtual care cannot be completed due to connectivity issues, or if their appointment is not appropriate for virtual care, they will be contacted at a later date to reschedule.



We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to safely restore our operations.

For a comprehensive list of the resources available across the state of Florida, please visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/. Please check this site periodically to ensure you have the most updated information.

Get updates on affected services and facilities