Bay Pines VA Memorial Day Ceremony

Updated Masking Requirements as of March 9, 2023: Effective immediately, all of Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s facilities will only require masks in areas that are identified as high risk. Masks will be optional in areas that are considered low risk. This decision was made following a review of current national and local epidemiologic data which reflects a sustained decline in COVID-19 positive cases.



Please note that these masking requirements remain dependent on the community transmission levels provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For details about which areas are considered high risk or low risk, and related masking guidance, please click here.

COVID-19 Vaccines + Flu Shots: We offer COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots to all Veterans who are enrolled in our healthcare system. For more information, visit our COVID-19 information page.



BPVAHCS' Visitation Policy as of April 2022: Visitation is currently open at the C.W.Y main campus, Lee County Healthcare Center, and all VA Clinics. This applies to all areas at C.W.Y except the Community Living Center and Hospice, which remain on a phased visitation plan. Screening and masking requirements still apply to all visitors and social distancing is highly encouraged at all sites. Visitation restrictions may be re-instituted if community positivity rates begin to rise. For more information, visit our policies page.