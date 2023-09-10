Let's Walk Together | Supporting IPV and Breast Cancer Survivors

This is a joint event supporting awareness about Intimate Partner Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness, along with celebrating those who have earned the title of survivor.

The walk talked place at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, near the Veteran Courtyard between buildings 2 and 37.

Those who cannot make it are encouraged to take photos of themselves (and friends/colleagues) walking and upload to the Bay Pines VA Facebook account @VABayPines to show their support.