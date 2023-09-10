Let's Walk Together | Supporting IPV and Breast Cancer Survivors
This is a joint event supporting awareness about Intimate Partner Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness, along with celebrating those who have earned the title of survivor.
When:
Fri. Oct 20, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
C.W. Bill Young Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Veteran's Courtyard, between Bldg. 2 and 37
10000 Bay Pines Boulevard
Bay Pines, FL
Cost:
Free
The walk talked place at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, near the Veteran Courtyard between buildings 2 and 37.
Those who cannot make it are encouraged to take photos of themselves (and friends/colleagues) walking and upload to the Bay Pines VA Facebook account @VABayPines to show their support.