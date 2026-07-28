Mental Health Care

Care we provide at Bay Pines VA health care

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional wellbeing. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy, medication management, and peer support services for:

Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and OCD

Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders

Marriage and relationship problems

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety, substance use, and addictive behaviors, and personality disorders

Aggressive or self-harming behaviors and anger

Confused thinking, memory problems, and intrusive thoughts or ideas

Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)



To connect with mental health services:

If you are established with a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), please ask them about speaking with mental health. If you are established with a mental health team, please contact your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator.

Neuropsychology

We can provide comprehensive cognitive evaluations and memory disorder screens for Veterans with concerns of cognitive decline/loss.

Available face-to-face at these locations:

C.W.Y. VA Medical Center

Bradenton VA Clinic

Lee County VA Clinic

Available virtually at these locations:

Naples VA Clinic

North Pinellas VA Clinic

Port Charlotte VA Clinic

Sarasota VA Clinic

Sebring VA Clinic

St. Petersburg VA Clinic

Care we provide at Bay Pines VA:

Our specialists can provide assessment of memory, attention and thinking skills, educate Veterans and caregivers on how brain/neurocognitive disorders impact thinking and functioning, and inform medical teams of treatment options for monitoring and treating cognitive decline due to illness or injury.

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)

We can provide comprehensive cognitive evaluations and memory disorder screens for Veterans with concerns of cognitive decline/loss.

Available face-to-face at this location:

C.W.Y. VA Medical Center

Available virtually at these locations:

Bradenton VA Clinic

Lee County VA Clinic

Naples VA Clinic

North Pinellas VA Clinic

Port Charlotte VA Clinic

Sarasota VA Clinic

Sebring VA Clinic

St. Petersburg VA Clinic

Care we provide at Bay Pines VA:

Our Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists use the Integrated Placement Support model to assist eligible Veterans with severe mental illness return to the workforce, as well as offer additional therapeutic work and vocational supports to assist all eligible Veterans with returning to the workforce.

Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (DRRTP)

Residential mental health treatment with a primary goal of obtaining gainful employment for Veterans who are homeless or at risk for homelessness.

Available at this location:

C.W.Y. VA Medical Center

Care we provide at Bay Pines VA:

DRRTP provides comprehensive rehabilitative, recovery, and mental health treatment services to assist Veterans with developing the skills necessary to address interfering emotions, behaviors, and changes in life circumstances that have served as barriers to sustaining community living and gainful employment.

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.