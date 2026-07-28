Mental Health Care
If you’re struggling with a mental health concern—we can help. Bay Pines VA operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care and we offer same-day help at all of our sites of care. You may even qualify without enrolling in VA health care. Ask a care coordinator about the treatment options that are suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Chief: Rodrigo Velezmoro, PhD
Program Specialist: Brenda S. Melanson
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System 24-Hour Internal Call Center:
HSA 2.3 24-Hour Clinical Contact Center:
Veteran Crisis Line: 988, and Press 1
Care we provide at Bay Pines VA health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional wellbeing. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy, medication management, and peer support services for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and OCD
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, substance use, and addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors and anger
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and intrusive thoughts or ideas
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
To connect with mental health services:
- If you are established with a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), please ask them about speaking with mental health.
- If you are established with a mental health team, please contact your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator.
Neuropsychology
We can provide comprehensive cognitive evaluations and memory disorder screens for Veterans with concerns of cognitive decline/loss.
Available face-to-face at these locations:
- C.W.Y. VA Medical Center
- Bradenton VA Clinic
- Lee County VA Clinic
Available virtually at these locations:
- Naples VA Clinic
- North Pinellas VA Clinic
- Port Charlotte VA Clinic
- Sarasota VA Clinic
- Sebring VA Clinic
- St. Petersburg VA Clinic
Care we provide at Bay Pines VA:
Our specialists can provide assessment of memory, attention and thinking skills, educate Veterans and caregivers on how brain/neurocognitive disorders impact thinking and functioning, and inform medical teams of treatment options for monitoring and treating cognitive decline due to illness or injury.
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
We can provide comprehensive cognitive evaluations and memory disorder screens for Veterans with concerns of cognitive decline/loss.
Available face-to-face at this location:
- C.W.Y. VA Medical Center
Available virtually at these locations:
- Bradenton VA Clinic
- Lee County VA Clinic
- Naples VA Clinic
- North Pinellas VA Clinic
- Port Charlotte VA Clinic
- Sarasota VA Clinic
- Sebring VA Clinic
- St. Petersburg VA Clinic
Care we provide at Bay Pines VA:
Our Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists use the Integrated Placement Support model to assist eligible Veterans with severe mental illness return to the workforce, as well as offer additional therapeutic work and vocational supports to assist all eligible Veterans with returning to the workforce.
Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (DRRTP)
Residential mental health treatment with a primary goal of obtaining gainful employment for Veterans who are homeless or at risk for homelessness.
Available at this location:
- C.W.Y. VA Medical Center
Care we provide at Bay Pines VA:
DRRTP provides comprehensive rehabilitative, recovery, and mental health treatment services to assist Veterans with developing the skills necessary to address interfering emotions, behaviors, and changes in life circumstances that have served as barriers to sustaining community living and gainful employment.
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.