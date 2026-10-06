Women Veteran Care
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of women Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988.
- Text 838255.
- Start a confidential chat.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect to Services
Stacey Walsh-Hoobler
Women Veteran Program Manager
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone:
Email: Stacey.Walsh-Hoobler@va.gov
Ashley Migenes
Women Veteran Program Assistant Manager - based at the Lee County Healthcare Center
VA Bay Pines health care
Phone:
Email: ashley.migenes@va.gov
Care We Provide at Bay Pines VA
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Apply to Be Featured on Our Women Veteran Wall
The Women Veteran Program is looking for women Veterans to feature on the Women Veteran Wall, which highlights women Veterans across Bay Pines VA. To apply, please complete the form below.
Please note, applying does not guarantee you'll be selected to be featured.
If selected, you must come to the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus to have your portrait taken. Additionally, we will create a brief biography that includes your branch, rank, key awards, MOS, and other notable achievements. Your information will then be featured on each of the Women Veteran Wall displays, which are located at all of our sites of care.
To submit your application, or if you have any questions, please email VHABAYWVP@va.gov.