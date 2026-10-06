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Women Veteran Care

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of women Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect to Services

Smiling woman in gray cardigan and black shirt with pearl necklace in front of American flag.

Stacey Walsh-Hoobler

Women Veteran Program Manager

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone:

Email: Stacey.Walsh-Hoobler@va.gov

A woman sits in front of a blue background, with and American flag over her left shoulder, smiling for her professional portrait.

Ashley Migenes

Women Veteran Program Assistant Manager - based at the Lee County Healthcare Center

VA Bay Pines health care

Phone:

Email: ashley.migenes@va.gov

Care We Provide at Bay Pines VA

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Apply to Be Featured on Our Women Veteran Wall

The Women Veteran Program is looking for women Veterans to feature on the Women Veteran Wall, which highlights women Veterans across Bay Pines VA. To apply, please complete the form below. 

Please note, applying does not guarantee you'll be selected to be featured. 

If selected, you must come to the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus to have your portrait taken. Additionally, we will create a brief biography that includes your branch, rank, key awards, MOS, and other notable achievements. Your information will then be featured on each of the Women Veteran Wall displays, which are located at all of our sites of care. 

To submit your application, or if you have any questions, please email VHABAYWVP@va.gov

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Bay Pines health care.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Bay Pines health care and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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