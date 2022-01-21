Campus map

The arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in a surge of positive COVID cases across the state. In an effort to continue safeguarding the wellbeing of our Veterans and the staff who care for them, the following policies are effective immediately:

Acute Care/Inpatient visitation is prohibited except for end of life circumstances. For those situations, scheduling a visitation appointment is required. Please call 727-398-6661 or 888-820-0230 to contact the specific inpatient unit where the Veteran is located.

Veterans who require the assistance of a caregiver to attend their Outpatient appointment, are permitted to have one companion (visitor).

As a reminder, everyone who presents at our campuses/facilities is required to undergo screening and wear a mask prior to being granted entry.

We will provide updates to this policy as they become available.