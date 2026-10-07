Port Charlotte VA Clinic

Transportation services for Veterans

We work with Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) and volunteers to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Many localities in the region provide other transportation services for Veterans.

Hours: Individual transportation schedules vary

Learn more about transportation services available for Veterans

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits