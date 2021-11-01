News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Bay Pines-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 727-398-6661, Ext. 15031.

Connect with us online! Starting November 17, 2020, the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System will introduce the first of many live, virtual discussions featuring one of our board certified physicians and subject matter experts presenting on a different healthcare topic in a new lecture series called, "Veterans Connection." Veterans Connection will be an opportunity for us to get to