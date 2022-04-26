Bay Pines VA Actively Hiring Mental Health Providers Across Central and Southwest Florida

PRESS RELEASE

April 26, 2022

Print

Bay Pines , FL — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is actively hiring mental health professionals across central, southwest Florida.

Positions available include psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed mental health counselors, and licensed family and marriage therapists in the following programs:

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)

Substance Use Treatment Program (SATP)

PTSD Specialty Care Programs, including the Center for Sexual Trauma Services

Those qualified and interested in employment with VA are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/Resume to Grace.Sipes@va.gov, Grace Sipes, Administrative Officer,

Contact information and documents must be submitted on or before Monday, May 9. Interviews for all applicants will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams on Saturday, May 14. For questions, please call 727-798-6661, ext. 14680.

As the nation’s largest employer of mental health providers, VA has a rich history of investing in learning and career pursuits. From student employment to residency and orientation programs, VA helps mental health professionals forge clear paths to greater success all while supporting the most noble mission in health care.

VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off and paid holidays, and more to registered nurses at all stages of their careers.

To learn more about nursing at VA, please visit: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/Careers/MentalHealth/.

About the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) is one of the nation’s largest 1a tertiary healthcare facilities, caring for Veterans residing across ten counties in the Southwest region of Florida. Our healthcare system includes nine facilities the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center located in Bay Pines, Lee County Healthcare Center located in Cape Coral, and seven outpatient clinics located in Bradenton, Naples, Palm Harbor, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Sebring. We employ more than 4,500 healthcare professionals and are accredited by The Joint Commission and more than ten additional accreditation and certification organizations. BPVAHCS proudly provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.