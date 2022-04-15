Bay Pines VA Healthcare System to Host 41st National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

April 15, 2022

Bay Pines , FL — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host the first in-person National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) since 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla., from April 20 to 25.

The event, co-presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and American Legion Auxiliary, recognizes the progress and recovery Veterans have achieved through therapy while highlighting the creative triumphs of our nation’s Veterans. It is hosted by a different VA facility each year.



“Creative Arts are just one of the many resources VA provides to our Veterans on their path toward wellness. I am consistently impressed by the work our Veterans produce while participating in our therapeutic arts programs” said Paul M. Russo, MHSA, FACHE, RD, director of BPVAHCS. “After the turbulence of the past few years, Veterans from across the country will have an opportunity to celebrate their achievements in an environment that’s brimming with camaraderie.”



Each year, a local creative arts competition which is open to all Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care, is held nation-wide at different VA facilities. The first-place winning entries from the local competitions advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries in each category are determined. The selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the NVCAF.



The Festival has several submission categories which include, but are not limited to, photography, painting, sketches, musical compositions, graphic illustrations, and written pieces. This range of choices provides Veterans with an opportunity to express themselves in the manner that best suits them.



“Drawing gives me purpose in life,” said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Brian Small. “I live for the reactions people get from viewing my work and enjoy the fact that I can shed light on a story that not everyone knows.”



Small earned gold at the local and national levels for his monochromatic drawing of Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter. He represents one of the four Bay Pines VA Veterans who will be showcasing their talents alongside more than 80 gold-medalist from across the nation.



“For so many Veterans, traditional talk therapy often isn't enough,” said Erin Todd, national host site coordinator for this year’s NVCAF, BPVAHCS. “Having some more creative outlets available to help them process and express what they're dealing with can be really beneficial. The impact I see on them on the day of our show is great. They're so excited to be able to show their work.”



In an effort to continue safeguarding the wellbeing of Veterans and staff, the Festival is invite only but people will still be able to show their support virtually. Those who are unable to attend can view the participants’ artwork, writing pieces, performances and watch the live stage show on April 24 at 2 p.m. by visiting www.creativeartsfestival.org.



To learn more, visit https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and follow @Sports4Vets as well, to encourage Veterans as they participate in workshops, explore the arts around town and showcase their talent during the week of the Festival.