Bay Pines VA Healthcare System to Open New North Pinellas CBOC
PRESS RELEASE
May 25, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will open the North Pinellas Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in June. The new clinic is located at 26286 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL, 33761 and will serve as a replacement for the existing Palm Harbor CBOC.
We will close the Palm Harbor CBOC on June 10 and begin seeing patients at the North Pinellas CBOC on June 13.
“The purpose of this relocation is to expand clinical space, which will allow us to better care for our Veterans. We are proud to be able to improve upon the quality of care we provide to our nation’s heroes,” said Paul M. Russo, MHSA, FACHE, RD, director of BPVAHCS. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our staff and community partners, our Veterans will have access to high quality care in a location that’s convenient and best suited to meet their needs.”
The newly opened 24,400 square foot facility will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will better serve Veterans in Pinellas County. The health services that will be provided are Audiology and Speech, Laboratory and Pathology, Pharmacy, Primary Care, Social Work, and Women Veterans Care. This new clinic will also allow us to expand our Primary Care and Mental Health services as well as provide Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation services.
The Bay Pines VA looks forward to unveiling the newest addition to our healthcare system and continuing our mission of continuously meeting the ever-changing needs of our nation’s heroes. Veterans can call 727-734-5276 to reach the North Pinellas CBOC. To view photos of the new clinic, please click here.
Be sure to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date.