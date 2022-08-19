Bay Pines VA Hosting Virtual Job Fair for Mental Health Providers Across Central and Southwest Florida

PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2022

Bay Pines , FL — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is actively hiring mental health professionals across Central and Southwest Florida. Up to $15,000 in hiring incentives are available for certain positions.

The available jobs include psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed mental health counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, licensed clinical social workers, and registered nurses in the following programs:

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)

Substance Use Treatment Program (SATP)

Inpatient Psychiatry

PTSD Specialty Care Programs, including the Center for Sexual Trauma Services



Virtual interviews for all applicants will be conducted via Microsoft Teams from Aug. 29 – Sept. 2. Those qualified and interested in employment with VA are encouraged to submit their contact information along with a current CV/resume to BayPinesMentalHealthHiring@va.gov. Applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2. To learn more about why you should join the Bay Pines VA’s mental health team, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8vvjmfubNA.



As the nation’s largest employer of mental health providers, VA has a rich history of investing in learning and career pursuits. From student employment to residency and orientation programs, VA helps mental health professionals forge clear paths to greater success all while supporting the most noble mission in health care. VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off, paid holidays, and more to mental health professionals at all stages of their careers. To learn more, please visit: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/Careers/MentalHealth/.



About the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) is one of the nation’s largest 1a tertiary healthcare facilities, caring for Veterans residing across ten counties in the Southwest region of Florida. Our healthcare system includes nine facilities: the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center located in Bay Pines, Lee County Healthcare Center located in Cape Coral, and seven outpatient clinics located in Bradenton, Naples, Palm Harbor, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Sebring. We employ more than 4,500 healthcare professionals and are accredited by The Joint Commission and more than ten additional accreditation and certification organizations. BPVAHCS proudly provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.