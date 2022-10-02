Bay Pines VA Initiates Return of Our Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

October 2, 2022

Bay Pines , FL — On Sept. 30, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) initiated the return of our Veterans and staff to the C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC) from the following locations:

Tampa VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Healthcare System

North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System (NF/SGVHS)

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

Miami VA Healthcare System

Due to a coordinated effort by our BPVAHCS staff, our sister facilities, and our community partners, 92 of our 142 residents and inpatients were returned to the C.W.Y VAMC on Saturday, Oct. 1. We anticipate the return of all our Veterans to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 4.



“Just as the transfer of our patients ahead of Hurricane Ian required a monumental effort, the coordination of their return demands the same,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “Although the hurricane has passed, we still have a lot of work ahead of us before we return to routine operations at all our facilities. We know there are a significant number of Veterans and staff who have been adversely impacted by this natural disaster and their wellbeing remains our number one priority.”



Family members who would like updates on the whereabouts of their Veteran can call 727-398-6661, ext. 11990 and leave a message on the monitored voicemail. A Bay Pines VA social worker will return their call as soon as possible. BPVAHCS appreciates the immediate support rendered by federal and local agencies and will continue working with them to assure the safety of those who are living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“We were pleased to host and provide support to Bay Pines VA’s Veterans and employees during this most difficult time,” said Ilona Schmalfuss, M.D., Chief of Staff , NF/SGVHS. “When we received the call to have patients transferred to our facility ahead of Hurricane Ian, our dedicated team took swift action to collaborate with our sister facility. It is my hope that our assistance helped with relieving the stress and worry that comes with the uncertainty of these situations.”



To view photos of our progress thus far, please click here. This link will be updated as we continue to advance our recovery efforts.



For updates on the operating status of our healthcare system, and additional resources, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/. Updates will also be provided on our Facebook and Twitter platforms.