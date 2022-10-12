Bay Pines VA Resumes Routine Operations at All Locations

PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2022

Bay Pines , FL — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has returned to routine operations at all of our facilities. Walk-ins are welcome and they will be accommodated if availability allows.

A majority of our VA clinics resumed routine operations on Oct. 3 however, due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, further coordination was required to reopen clinics in our southern catchment area.

“Thanks to the dedication of our staff, and support from our sister facilities and community partners, we were able to safely reopen all our locations just two weeks post-Hurricane Ian,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “After a natural disaster of this magnitude, a lot of coordination must take place before resuming routine operations. Despite being met with challenges of their own, our staff remained committed to our Veterans and by doing so, exemplified the value of service to others.”



Due to continued issues with phone connectivity, Veterans who receive care at our Lee County Healthcare Center, Naples VA Clinic or Port Charlotte VA clinic, should call our toll-free number at 888-820-0230 or the clinical contact center at 877-741-3400 to be connected to healthcare services.



Veterans who missed an appointment during our closures will be contacted at a later date to reschedule. If Veterans have a medical emergency, and cannot reach one of our locations, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. Veterans can also contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center which provides 24/7, virtual care and support to those enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Veterans who receive care in the network can call 1-877-741-3400 around the clock to get their health questions or concerns answered from the comfort and convenience of their home, or wherever they may be. Services include general administrative support, nurse advice, and triage, virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone, VA Video Connect, or VA Health Chat.

BPVAHCS appreciates the immediate support rendered by federal and local agencies and will continue working with them to ensure the safety of those who are living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. To view photos of our recovery efforts, please click here. This link will be updated as we continue to advance our recovery efforts.



For a comprehensive list of the resources available across the state of Florida, please visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/. Please check this site periodically to ensure you have the most updated information. For updates on the operating status of our healthcare system, and additional resources, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/. Updates will also be provided on our Facebook and Twitter platforms.