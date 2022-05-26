Bay Pines VA to Host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
May 26, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host a Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in the courtyard between buildings 2 and 37 on the main campus, which is located at 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.
Stand Down events streamline Veterans’ access to homeless programs and resources and reduce barriers to important VA and community resources.
“We are looking forward to hosting our first Stand Down since 2019,” said Paul M. Russo, MHSA, FACHE, RD, director of BPVAHCS. “This event is geared toward helping our most vulnerable Veterans and we are proud to offer various resources that will aid unhoused and at-risk Veterans who are on their road to recovery.”
The event, to be held rain or shine, will feature a wide range of free services available for homeless Veterans and those at risk of becoming homeless. The services offered include access to medical care, toiletries, clothing items, meals, benefits and housing information, employment assistance, veterinarian services, and DMV services. Additionally, there will be a Stand Down Court, which will provide an opportunity for Veterans to speak with various legal experts from Pinellas County to address their outstanding legal issues.
Veterans who are interested in attending the Stand Down should bring a copy of their DD214, birth certificate, and social security card. Veterans who cannot furnish documentation are still encouraged to attend and will be provided assistance. For questions about this event, please contact Blossom Kapper at 727-430-9535.
